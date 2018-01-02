Miami's Top Drag Queens Lip-Synced for Their Lives at the Hangar's Celebrity Deathmatch

Wigs and weaves were snatched when Miami's top drag queens battled in character as some of the world's biggest pop stars at the inaugural Celebrity Deathmatch at the Hangar.

The music world has always had its rivalries, both authentic and fan-driven. There's the Beatles versus the Stones, Biggie versus Tupac, Britney versus Christina. At Celebrity Deathmatch, named for the MTV show, it's drag queens who face off and lip-sync in the tradition of the lip-sync battles on RuPaul's Drag Race, and they got some help from Drag Race alumna Shangela. Miami drag queen Athena Dion cohosted as another iconic music persona, Cher.

The night got off to a slow start, with organizers stalling for too long between the first and second battles, but those were growing pains that we hope will be worked out as the monthly event takes off. Celebrity Deathmatch has the potential to become Miami's next must-see LGBTQ event.