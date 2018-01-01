The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, January 1-7

The holidays are over and with it comes a whole new year of live music, concerts, and club shows in Miami. Live music starts on day one of the new year, with a set from Slushii at E11even if you've got any energy left over after New Year's Eve, or Tal Cohen at Lagniappe if you're just looking to lounge while you listen to some great music.
Retro crooner Derek Fein's music has been called a modern day blend of Lana Del Rey and Elvis Presley's sensibilities. He'll play a free show at the Wynwood Yard on Thursday night, and if you're feeling refueled by Saturday, a wild set by Hymn for Her will get you dancing at Lagniappe.
Here's your music calendar for this week.
Monday, January 1
Slushii: 10 p.m., $23-$34. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Tal Cohen: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Tuesday, January 2
Dark Water Rebellion: With Coral Canyons and Matchstick Johnny, 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Wednesday, January 3
Bachaco: 8-11 p.m., Free. Hard Rock Cafe, 401 Biscayne Blvd. Ste. R-200, Miami, 305-377-3110, hardrock.com.
Break the Habit & Friends: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Henry Rollins: 8 p.m., $34.50-$49.50. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Jazz at the Yard with Magela Herrera: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Kris and Jen Allen Quintet: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Thursday, January 4
Derik Fein: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Hardship Anchors: With Wastelands, Flores Robadas, and Death Lottery, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Kenneth Jimenez: 10 p.m., Free. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Pepe Montes Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Friday, January 5
Baile do Dennis: 9 p.m., $59-$100. Xtreme Action Park, 5300 Powerline Rd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-491-6265, xtremeactionpark.com.
Branford Marsalis: 8 p.m., $30-$60. Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, 305-674-1040, colonytheatremiamibeach.com.
Butch: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Gone Rogue Music Festival: With Falseta, Sevensins, Born Beneath, All Hail the Mustache, and others, 8 p.m., $5-$10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Jason Joshua & the Beholders: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Jordy Sanchez: 10 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Man Power: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Mind Against: 11 p.m., $20. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Nghtmre: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Reggae Runnins 17th Anniversary: With Gyptian, Da ville, Hopeton Lindo, Honorebel, and others, 9 p.m., $20. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Robbie Akbal: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Royal Rumble: 11 p.m., $5-$10. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.
Zarabanda: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Saturday, January 6
Hector Presents Vatos Locos: With Chad Andrew, David Gtronic, and Randall M, 11 p.m., $10-$20. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Hymn for Her: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Ignacio Berroa: 7 p.m., $28. The Gleason Room — Backstage at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Ignacio Escribano: 6-8 p.m., $30. Faena Hotel Miami Beach, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-534-8800, faena.com/miami-beach.
Jeremy Jordan: 8 p.m., $37-$67. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Nora En Pure: 11 p.m., $40. Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-938-3131, wallmiami.com.
Oceanvs Orientalis: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Oliver Heldens: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Rodriguez Jr. & Dosem: 11 p.m., $15-$25. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
The Worm Saturday Matinee: With the Gazms, Modern NatIves, Mind You, and Enslave the Robots, 5 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Sunday, January 7
Dub 4 Dub: With Somejerk, Serious Jorge, Lamebot, and others, 10 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.
Eglise Gutierrez and Friends: 4 p.m., $25-$30/$30-$35. Scottish Rite Temple, 471 NW Third St., Miami, 305-374-4700, srmiami.org.
Jazz Brunch With the Tal Cohen Jazz Ensemble: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., $50. Jewish Museum of Florida, 301 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5044, jewishmuseum.com.
Nora En Pure: 2-10 p.m., Free. Rhythm & Vine, 401 NE 5th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, 954-533-3734, rhythm-vine.com.
Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
