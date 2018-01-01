The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, January 1-7

The holidays are over and with it comes a whole new year of live music, concerts, and club shows in Miami. Live music starts on day one of the new year, with a set from Slushii at E11even if you've got any energy left over after New Year's Eve, or Tal Cohen at Lagniappe if you're just looking to lounge while you listen to some great music.

Retro crooner Derek Fein's music has been called a modern day blend of Lana Del Rey and Elvis Presley's sensibilities. He'll play a free show at the Wynwood Yard on Thursday night, and if you're feeling refueled by Saturday, a wild set by Hymn for Her will get you dancing at Lagniappe.