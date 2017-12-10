A Fully Assembled Wu-Tang Clan Brought the Ruckus at Mana Wynwood

These days, the standards for what makes a decent hip-hop show are pretty low. Rappers can usually get away with showing up late, playing too short, and having so little energy that they can barely spit their own lyrics without losing their breath. But every so often, there’s a set that reminds you why you suffer through amateur hour, one that makes you remember exactly why hip-hop is so great to see live.

That’s what Wu-Tang Clan did last night.

The room at Mana Wynwood was packed wall to wall with people, almost as jammed as traffic just outside the venue. The acrid stench of weed smoke from dozens of joints filled the air. Onstage, a pair of wooden, high school play-looking wooden setpieces — a brick building called Shaolin Apartments and a bright red Chinese pavilion — set the scene. This wasn’t Miami anymore: we had officially entered the 36 Chambers.