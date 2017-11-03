Local Activist Sues Ultra Music Festival Over Accessibility for the Visually Impaired

Juan Carlos Girl, a legally blind local activist and Paralympic athlete with cerebral palsy, is suing Ultra Music Festival. He claims the festival's website and live events are inaccessible to visually impaired patrons, which violates Title III of the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA).

Ultra has faced lawsuits before, including one for $10 million after a security guard was trampled. But Gil, who has filed more than 70 suits against organizations that offer public services and events, is more than confident his case will succeed, even if only to inspire a public conversation.

Scott R. Dinin is Gil's lawyer. He has partnered with the activist in many of these suits. This past summer, a case brought by Gil and Dinin against Winn-Dixie supermarkets became the first of its kind when a federal judge decided the supermarket had violated Title III of the ADA. Gil and Dinin maintained that the supermarket's website was incompatible with current screen-reader technology (a requirement of Title III) that Gil and many other blind people use to fill prescriptions, download coupons, and find stores near them.