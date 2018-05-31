VR Expo to Highlight Miami's Growing Virtual-Reality Scene

If most of what you know about virtual reality was learned from a sci-fi flick in the '90s, you’re probably not alone. That decade saw a run on those films, a trend that shaped many people’s limited knowledge of the technology. Remember when Sandra Bullock and Sylvester Stallone did the deed using VR headsets in Demolition Man? Or when Keanu Reeves had VR hooked straight into his brain in The Matrix? The speed at which technology was moving has made it tricky to separate fact from fiction and left many in the dark.

For a glimpse of what real-life, non-Keanu-related VR actually looks like, you need not look further than your own backyard. Big things are happening in South Florida's small but growing VR community.

Pérez Art Museum Miami launched its first augmented-reality exhibition, "Felice Grodin: Invasive Species," in December. Picture Pokémon Go, only you see creatures and landscapes overlapping the museum’s architecture through the PAMM app. The new, 13,000-plus-square-foot VR Park in North Miami offers more than 50 virtual-reality games, including ones that simulate roller coasters and wing-suit base-jumping.