American Crime Story: Versace Is Pure Miami, Whether You Like It or Not

To call Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace the culmination of a career of experience isn’t exaggeration. In a lengthy, operatic, and dialogue-light opening, the director and writer Tom Rob Smith (London Spy) take viewers to Miami Beach in the summer of 1997. The morning sunlight bathes a city best known for its tourists and beaches just before tragedy strikes. For seven and a half minutes, Murphy walks us through the lives of two men before one murders the other and knocks us back into reality: This ain’t opera; it’s television. But damn if it isn't great television.

The premiere episode is exquisitely crafted television that paints a fascinating picture of a moment in the life of this city. The people onscreen may not represent the best of Miami, but they're Miami no less. A narcissist like Andrew Cunanan who will do anything to be the center of attention? Check. Gay men like Gianni Versace living in the lap of luxury on the Beach during its supposed peak? Check. Incompetent police officers who have absolutely no idea how to interact with gay men? Check.

It goes all the way down to the opportunistic individuals outside Versace’s mansion the morning of his murder. A young man sprints to take a snapshot of the dying fashion designer and then tries to sell the photo to the highest bidder; a couple who had asked for Versace's autograph shortly before he was gunned down promptly run over to sop up some of his blood using a magazine ad for his brand. As hundreds of people have joked, Miami is a city founded on grifters, of people pulling one scam after another to build themselves up. These are our tourists, our locals, our politicians. And if that isn't Andrew Cunanan, we don't know what is.