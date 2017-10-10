South Florida's Best Film Festivals

Miamians don't have as many arthouses as those spoiled cineastes in New York City, but movie fans in the 305 have plenty to look forward to when it comes to film festivals. Though local celebrations of cinema don't garner the same glamour as Sundance or Tribeca, they’re very good at inclusivity. There’s a festival or section here for nearly every demographic, meaning everyone can see themselves represented on the big screen. Below, find the biggest film events happening in South Florida.

Miami Film Festival: As far as local festivals go, this is the big one. Formerly known as the Miami International Film Festival, MIFF is by far the largest and most robust in terms of programming. Last year’s edition included an impressive array of films, ranging from Cannes Jury Prize winners such as Xavier Dolan’s It’s Only the End of the World to arthouse curiosities like the Yiddish-language Menashe. In addition, the fest awards prizes for documentaries, Ibero-American films, new screenwriters, and short films. Though the next edition won't take place until March 2018, a minifestival, Gems, will happen this October 12 through 15. March 9 through 18, 2018; miamifilmfestival.com.

