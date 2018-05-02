The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

How could you not love Ruth Bader Ginsburg? The 85-year-old Supreme Court justice has been rockin' the highest court for 25 years and is as sharp as ever. It seems the only thing she has been missing is a solid biography — until now. As part of the Miami Jewish Film Festival, Miami Theater Center will host a special screening of RBG, an intimate and revelatory look at Ginsburg's life. 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Miami Theater Center, 9806 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores; miamijewishfilmfestival.org. Free with RSVP.

Todrick Hall has a very long resumé. He's a singer, songwriter, actor, dancer, choreographer, costume designer, YouTube sensation, Dance Moms star... OK, we're running out of space. His Todrick Hall American: The Forbidden Tour promises to be quite a production, tying together so many of his talents for unique numbers on one stage. 8 p.m. Thursday at the Fillmore, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; livenation.com. Tickets start at $26.50.

EXPAND May the Fourth be with you at J. Wakefield Brewery this Friday. Photo by Karli Evans

Friday

There's more to this weekend than drinking massive amounts of tequila. Friday is also Star Wars Day — May the Fourth be with you! To celebrate, J. Wakefield Brewing will host an inspired shindig including tunes, food trucks, cosplay, specialty T-shirts, and one-of-a-kind drafts. To quote Episode IV - A New Hope: "The Force is strong with this one." 6 to 11 p.m. Friday at J. Wakefield Brewing, 120 NW 24th St., Miami; jwakefieldbrewing.com. Admission is free.

Saturday

Miami's Cisco Duran has made some pretty cool friends over the years. He's opened for the likes of Carlos Mencia, Hannibal Buress, and Loni Love and has been featured on Kevin Hart's Comedy Central program, Hart of the City. During an intimate show at the Open Stage Club in Coral Gables, Duran will look to make some new friends and fans through his big-time humor. 8 p.m. Saturday at Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables; openstageclub.com. Tickets cost $15 to $25.

Legendary hip-hop group the Lox ain't going nowhere. Some listeners might remember them collaborating on mainstream hits such as J.Lo's "Jenny From the Block" or the Notorious B.I.G. tribute "We'll Always Love Big Poppa." Others might know the group's zillion other lyrical masterpieces stemming back to 1994. The Lox is experiencing a bit of a resurgence — in 2016, the group released its third studio album and first in 16 years, Filthy America... It's Beautiful. Now the guys are hitting the stage at Sidebar. 8 p.m. Saturday at Sidebar Miami, 337 SW Eighth St., Miami; sidebarmiami.com. Tickets cost $35 to $100.

Pace your margarita-inhaling self: Electric Pickle will throw a 12-hour marathon jam on Cinco de Mayo. The party will kick off at 5 p.m. with $5 mezcal margaritas and nachos. The late-night festivities will include a slew of beat-tastic artists, such as Will Renuart, Beki Powell, and Danngo. Headlining the music marathon, which will last till 5 a.m., is U.K. jazz-disco-house master Aroop Roy. 5 p.m. Saturday at Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami; residentadvisor.net. Tickets start at $15.

Comic books are fun. Free things are fun. Then there's Free Comic Book Day, which basically equates to fun overload. This Saturday, a number of comic-book shops throughout South Florida will unload freebies on the masses. Participants include A&M Comics in Miami, Superheroes Unlimited #2 in North Miami Beach, Mac's Comics in Westchester, Korka Comics in University Park and Pembroke Pines, and Multiverse Corps Comics in Tamiami. Saturday at various locations in South Florida; freecomicbookday.com. Admission is free.

Cinco de Mayo at Las Rosas: See Saturday. Photo by FujifilmGirl

It's a bird! It's a plane! OK, it's lots of planes. The Fort Lauderdale Air Show is back for another breathtaking year on Fort Lauderdale Beach. Among the high-flying performers and aircraft that will zoom up and down the coast are the Thunderbirds, the Geico Skytypers, Mike Wiskus, and an F-18 Super Hornet. You can park yourself on a towel most places on the sand for free, or rock it VIP in the "Drop Zone" for a fee. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on Fort Lauderdale Beach near the intersection of A1A and Sunrise Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale; fortlauderdaleairshow.com. General admission is free; Drop Zone tickets start at $14.75 for children and $29.75 for adults.

It's wonderful when radio people emerge from their studios. They are not mystery robots! Case in point: Jim Norton, cohost of The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show on SiriusXM, is hitting the Broward Center for a standup show. Count on an F-bomb or two because Norton is generally unfiltered in his assessment of our world. 7 p.m. Saturday at Amaturo Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $29 to $37.

There's nothing cooler than a piñata at a party. The Wharf will host Miami's biggest 21-and-over piñata party this Cinco de Mayo, titled Sombreros on the River. The party will feature Don Julio Tequila and music by DJ Irie along with Kid Nemesis, but the highlight might be the food selection. Pick up chow from Garcia's Seafood Open-Air Fish Market & Raw Bar, King of Racks BBQ, and Mojo Donuts. There's a dress code, so get in your grown-up gear — no board shorts and Tevas. And you can bring your kids and leashed dogs before 6 p.m. Noon Saturday at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free.

Were you a bounce-house-obsessed brat as a kid? Now's the time to let out your inner child. The Inflatable Run offers a 5K course full of inflatable obstacles and general bounciness. Beyond the obstacle run/course, there will be carnival games, bounce houses, go-cart racing, tunes, food, magic shows, and other diversions. 8 a.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; theinflatablerun.com. Run and festivities packages start at $50 for adults and $20 for youth 12 and younger.

The Fort Lauderdale Air Show flies back to the beach: See Saturday. Courtesy Fort Lauderdale Air Show

If laughing about "The Wall" in a safe environment interests you, go to Cinco de Wynwood at Mana. In the shadow of street art, this party is guaranteed to be a huge fiesta for Miami's cool folks. It's sponsored by Avion Tequila and will offer primo food trucks, crafty vendors with hip DIY and fashionable fare, and, the cherry on top, a hella rad piñata drop. 5 p.m. Monday at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; manawynwood.com. Admission is free.

The eighth-annual Cinco de Mayo Brickell Fiesta will happen at American Social, where you can pour your own beer at your own damn table fitted with taps. There will likely be 8,000 people reveling at this block party/pub crawl on the bay. The jams will be strong with DJs on a main stage and plenty of eye candy for those with a sweet tooth. You can buy a fiesta party pack for extra booze, and keep the margarita souvenir cup for future boozin'. 11 a.m. Saturday at the Brickell Waterfront Lot, 609 Brickell St., Miami; cincodemayobrickell.com. Admission costs $20.

There's nothing not to love about a dive bar that looks like it's been around for 50 years but just popped up last year. Located in Allapattah just west of Wynwood, Las Rosas is a hip joint that'll offer live local acts — along with a BYO sombrero raffle and best mustache competition — on Cinco de Mayo. Headlining the night will be indie trio Left-Handed Jacket, celebrating the release of its latest single. Other bands on the bill are Firstworld, Sunghosts, Bed Scene, and Abuelobos. A DJ set by Kaixen will have partiers poppin' off like Mexican dancing beans. 8 p.m. Saturday at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; facebook.com/lasrosasmiami. Admission is free.

Sunday

Think the idea of a quinceañera is outdated? Ask your 14-year-old cousin in West Kendall. She'll tell you otherwise. The 15th birthday of a Latina is a huge deal — it's like a wedding you can feel comfortable having in high school. So if your daughter or niece is about to hit "womanhood," head to the ninth-annual Miami Quinceañera Expo at the Pullman Miami Airport Hotel. Hosted by Infinity Sound Production, it's the only quince show in South Florida. Expect vendors, live music, choreography, runway fashions, and so much more. And by more, we mean cakes. Noon Sunday at Pullman Miami Airport Hotel, 5800 Blue Lagoon Dr., Miami; infinitysoundproduction.com. Admission costs $5.

Haitian culture in Miami is flourishing, and the Miami Book Fair is using its big name and ReadCaribbean program to take that culture to a wider audience. The fair partnered with Sosyete Koukouy of Miami to create the Little Haiti Book Festival. Split between the Little Haiti Cultural Complex and Libreri Mapou, the two-day affair will present Haitian writers, booksellers, and performers such as Venus Rising, a 20-woman drum and dance ensemble. After you enjoy their fusion choreography and talents on the skins, check out literary panels and craft talks, writer and dance workshops, and rad kids' activities such as a petting zoo. Noon Sunday at Little Haiti Cultural Complex (212 NE 59th Ter., Miami) and Libreri Mapou (5919 NE Second Ave., Miami); facebook.com/VenusRisingWomensEnsemble. Admission is free.

Has your dog been pent up in the A/C too long? Does your furry friend look lonely, like she needs a real pal who speaks her language? Get some fresh air and a new barking bud at Woofstock. The puppy party will go down at the Barnacle Historic State Park and offer animals for adoption by Paw Patrol Animal Rescue & Sanctuary. The org saves and rehomes four-legged cuties. Consider this a meet-and-greet for your dogs in a gorgeous outdoor setting on the bay. Not convinced? There will be a puppy kissing booth. 11 a.m. Sunday at the Barnacle Historic State Park, 3485 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; facebook.com/pawpatrolanimalrescue. Admission is free.

Chicago brings that razzle-dazzle to the Arsht Center: See Tuesday. Photo by Jeremy Daniel

Monday

Jamaican native Sheena O. Murray is a Fort Lauderdale singer who began honing her chops by singing Whitney Houston and Toni Braxton tunes and writing her own music influenced by them. Now she has her own powerful message to share. Murray will be the live act at this week's Miami Soul Sessions at 1306 Miami. The night will also include happy-hour cocktails and A Fly Guy spinning R&B and soul to get the crowd revved up for Murray's crowning glory of a set. 8 p.m. Monday at 1306 Miami, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 1306miami.com. Admission costs $7 via tickettailor.com/events/onthebside.

Tuesday

Do you watch Jane the Virgin? The highlight of the show is Jane's father, a flamboyant telenovela actor played by Jaime Camil. He's handsome, absurd, and naturally hilarious. Camil will soon come to town to perform as Billy Flynn in the Arsht's production of Chicago. The film version starred Richard Gere, but Camil will add his own spin to the role that audiences are sure to love. The beloved Tony-winning musical will feature the actor for a one-week limited engagement. 8 p.m. Tuesday through May 13 at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Admission starts at $29.

Wednesday

Everyone likes a thriller. But a socially relevant thriller? Move over, James Patterson! Award-winning author Hari Kunzru's new book, White Tears, takes a suspenseful approach to the intersection of race and art. Two white dudes obsessed with the blues record music they hear around town. They end up with a random recording that sounds old as hell. They upload it with the name of a made-up '20s musician — but the name they use belonged to a real singer, and intense and unlikely events send them headfirst into the dark, racist heart of our beloved nation. Catch Kunzru at Books & Books in Coral Gables, and bring your list of questions about the book and cultural appropriation. 8 p.m. Wednesday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.