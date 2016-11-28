Superfine! Art Fair Returns to Shake Up the Art Basel Buyers' Market
Deming King Harriman, DnA Studio
Courtesy of Superfine!
Every year, Art Basel Miami Beach descends upon the Magic City, bringing along with it a host of satellite fairs and an invading army of well-dressed tourists. Swanky parties hosted by luxury fashion
Debuting last year at the Citadel in Little Haiti, Superfine! hosted artists like Oscar Murillo and James
Lizette Abraham, Imaginarios Desaparecidos
Courtesy of Superfine!
Superfine!'s accessible art fair model has emerged as affordability within the art world becomes increasingly problematic, particularly as Art Basel Miami Beach makes its 2017 landing. As New Times reported last month, the threat of the Zika virus, ongoing construction at the Miami Beach Convention Center and a serious slump in the art market is threatening to shore Miami Art Week's profitability. But
"With Superfine!, we're trying to attract people who make up a
ALIGUORI, Flight Record
Courtesy of Superfine!
Though that culture of accessibility will remain, this year will be a little different at Superfine! "For one thing,
This year, Superfine! fairgoers will be welcomed into the fair with an immersive, helium-based sculpture installation by local artist Asser Saint-Val. Miami installation collective Nice n' Easy – a duo comprised of artists Jeffrey Noble and Alison Matherly – will install both seating lounge and psychedelic picnic party for fairgoer down time. Other local artists showing at Superfine! include Jen Clay (voted New Times' best emerging artist in 2016), photographer David Gary Lloyd, artists from local gallery The Laundromat Art Space, including Christin Paige
Superfine!
December 1-4 at 56 NE 29th St., Miami. Admission costs $7.77-$33.33. Visit superfine.world
