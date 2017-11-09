Small Press Fair Returns for Another Year of Traditional Printmaking

South Florida art aficionados can delve into the world of printmaking this Saturday at Fort Lauderdale’s second-annual Small Press Fair (SPF). Crowd-pleasing attractions such as a giant steamroller will return, and fun diversions such a postcard-making station will debut.

The extravaganza of printmaking, artist books, and zines is cosponsored by Girls’ Club and IS Projects. In a digital era, SPF aims to expose South Floridians to traditional printmaking and media publication methods while creating a vibrant community where participants in this subcultural movement are able to share their work.

Ingrid Schindall, owner and director of IS Projects, believes SPF is a great way to connect local artists not only with their audiences but also with fellow visionaries working in the same medium. “Things like SPF help add interest to printmaking, which is a vital part to a thriving art scene," Schindall says, "and encouraging people to get together and collaborate really makes the entire art scene developed and rich.”