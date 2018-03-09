Sagamore Hotel Celebrates Its Israeli Connections With "Peace 70"

Seventy years ago, in 1948, Israel was declared an independent state by David Ben-Gurion. Halfway around the globe that year, the Sagamore Hotel in Miami Beach opened its doors. At first thought, the two events might not seem connected. But this week, the Sagamore celebrates the intersecting anniversaries by launching the art exhibit titled "Peace 70."

For Ronit Neuman, hotel partner and co-curator of "Peace 70," the connection is both personal and professional. “I’m an Israeli and an American citizen... so in my heart and soul, I feel that I am an Israeli-American. It is obvious that the 1948 date stuck strongly in my mind. And the Sagamore is an iconic art hotel that’s been here for 70 years on the Beach."

The 70th anniversary is especially noteworthy, Neuman says, because "[the number] 7 in Jewish tradition has a very big numerical significance. According to sages, the world was created in seven days." The idea behind "Peace 70" was to "connect Israel, the number 70, the Sagamore, and art," she adds.