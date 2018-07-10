Five Emerging Designers to Watch at Miami Swim Week

Swim Week is once again descending to the shores of Miami Beach, and along with it a reported thousands of industry professionals eager to spot next year's swimwear trends. While major brands like Maaji and Agua de Coco may be stealing most of the limelight, there's a batch of homegrown talent showcasing their designs to kick off the week's festivities.

The Miami International University of Art and Design will host its annual fashion show on Thursday, highlighting designs from some of its most talented roster of students. The university, which has a 50-year history of churning out notable Miami fashion designers like Rene Ruiz and Julian Chang, attracts impressive global talent, with many budding designers hailing from Latin America and father-flung destinations like Saudi Arabia.

"Each year, we challenge our students to come up with designs that they think project the upcoming year's swimwear trends," says Charlene Parsons, a long-time professor at the university. According to MIU students, next year's summer looks will be a mix of edgy, skin-bearing garments, braided details and eyelet fabrics packing plenty of color and personality – and New Times got a sneak peek into what they'll be presenting at Friday's event. Here, we've rounded up our favorite designers so you can keep a close watch on the runway – and in stores.

Cristian Cruz. Hailing from Colombia, Cristian Cruz is definitely taking a risk with menswear designs that bare quite a bit of skin, and here the risk is worth the reward. Cruz's racy clear vinyl pants are structurally a nod to the 1980s, while his fabric choice makes the design feel current. Paired with a printed graphic jacket with a surprise detail on the back, this edgier look is for the discerning dresser that's eager to make waves.

EXPAND Zelaya's bomber jacket is sure to be a favorite. Courtesy of MIU

Vania Zelaya. Peruvian designer Vania Zelaya confirms that bomber jackets are a popular menswear trend, and her sporty-meets-sophisticated rendition is paired with tribal pants for an interesting power class. The bone jacket, made of leather with laser-cut details and red trimming, is a fresh take on a trendy item. Paired with colorful, printed Aztec shorts, the look is minimalist while retaining a playful whimsy.

EXPAND Gulliana Barraca's racy color-blocked suit. Courtesy of MIU

Gulliana Barraca. Also hailing from Peru, Barraca takes a similar approach to Zelaya with a sporty laser cut fabric that's color blocked for maximum impact. She'll be sending a black-and-blue suit down the runway that offers a streamlined aesthetic with racier detailing, like a well-placed cut-out and a cheeky overlay that highlights just enough skin.

Elnaz Torabi. Blending art and fashion, Elnaz Torabi hand-painted an illustration on her elegant one-piece suit, which is likely inspired by her Iranian roots. A braided trim outlines the suit romantic silhouette, which features nude draped sleeves that just barely reveal the model's shoulders. An homage to the lofty style of fashion illustration, Torabi's hand-painted artwork showcases a woman with a loose bun, a lighthearted touch on an otherwise racy swimsuit.

EXPAND Rasha Alrefi sends a romantic look down the runway. Courtesy of MIU

Rasha Alrefi. Easily the most romantic look on the runway, Rasha Alrefi's design is an interesting take on swimwear. Rather than baring all, The Saudi Arabian designer blends chain-metal details with an airy powder blue and white chiffon skirt. The retro silhouette allows for just a peek of a high-waisted bikini bottom.

The MIU Fashion Show. Part of the Paraiso Fashion Fair. 1 p.m. Thursday, July 12; 305-428-5839. Tickets cost $25, or $10 for students.