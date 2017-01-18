Miami New Drama's Terror Has Audience Decide the Fate of Its Protagonist

Mia Maestro stars in Terror. Gabriel Machado from Machado Cicala Morassut for El Planeta Urbano

Last October, it was announced that Miami New Drama (MiND) would take over the historic Colony Theatre on Lincoln Road. And now, as part of that take-over, MiND is set to put on a play that requires full audience immersion. Terror is a courtroom drama unlike most others in that the folks sitting in the seats play a pivotal role themselves: as the jury. And the case they're presented is an all-too-familiar one in our post-9/11 world.

Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Gregory Mosher, Terror tells the story of a female pilot on trial for shooting down a hijacked commercial airliner that had been heading toward a crowded stadium.

The play, written by best-selling German novelist Ferdinand von Schirach and making its American debut at the Colony, asks the audience to deliver the verdict of guilty or not guilty. The original German-language version of Terror has been translated not only in script but also in accordance with American laws.

The cast is led by Argentine actress Mia Maestro, best known for her leading role as Nora Martinez in Guillermo del Toro's FX series The Strain. Maestro's other notable roles include Nadia Santos in the TV drama Alias, Christina Kahlo in Frida, and Carmen in The Twilight Saga.

"This is a very unique, dynamic play, and I believe Miami is going to love it," Maestro tells New Times. "The play has the possibility to ignite conversations regarding how a nation should implement its laws and also how it can protect its citizens while maintaining fairness and equality."

Terror has won critical acclaim in Germany, where it premiered, and promises a full interactive experience for audience members as jurors while the Colony Theatre’s stage transforms into a courtroom. Also, via their smartphones, audience members will be able to track the theatrical trial’s verdict as the play unfolds.

Making it all work is Mosher, a writer, producer, and seasoned director of stage, television, and film who has worked on more than 200 plays at the Lincoln Center and Goodman Theatre on Broadway.

“It is a humbling honor for us to be working with such a legendary director,” says MiND's artistic director, Michel Hausmann. “He has had such an outstanding impact on the American theater scene, and we are thrilled to have him here in Miami."

"I immediately said yes as soon as I received his invitation to participate in Terror," Maestro says of Mosher. "To be working with someone who has shaped the course of contemporary theater as Gregory has is a privilege and honor. It's been a joy rehearsing with him and with my fellow actors. Every rehearsal has been a true discovery and a deeper understanding of this text."

Previews begin January 26, and the show runs January 28 through February 19 at the Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 800-211-1414; colonymb.org. Tickets cost $35 to $60 or $100 for opening night.

