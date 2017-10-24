Simply Streisand Celebrates Barbra at the Miami Beach Cinematheque

To quote the great Barbra Streisand, "I'm gonna live and live now! Get what I want, I know how!" If all you've ever wanted is a Streisand retrospective in Miami, guess what? You're gonna live now.
The Miami Jewish Film Festival and Miami Beach Cinematheque is bringing back the Masters of Jewish Cinema series with a real bang this year, celebrating Barbra Streisand the whole month long. The retrospective, titled Simply Streisand, will provide a glimpse into the film career of the immensely talented artist. Each Wednesday from November 1st through the 22nd, the duo will present one of Streisand's films in a newly restored digital presentation, paired with a guest speaker introducing and contextualizing the film.
“We could not be more excited to honor the career of Barbra Streisand, a true legend of song, stage, and screen, as part of our fifth annual Masters of Jewish Cinema series,” said Festival Director Igor Shteyrenberg. “It’s been 75 years of simply Streisand, and in all of the world so far, she’s still the brightest star."
The series opens with Streisand's Academy Award-winning debut film performance in William Wyler's Funny Girl, adapted from the musical of the same name that also starred the actress. The essential musical will be introduced by the editor of Miami Art Zine, Michelle Solomon, on November 1st at 6:45 p.m. What's Up Doc?, Peter Bogdanovich's delightful screwball comedy starring Streisand and Ryan O'Neal, follows the week after, on November 8th at 7 p.m. (This writer be introducing the film.)
Gene Kelly's adaptation of the hit musical Hello Dolly! screens November 15th at 6:45 p.m. In attendance to introduce the film will be Broadway producer and director Richard Jay-Alexander, who recently co-directed Barbra's recent tour, The Music, The Mem'ries, The Magic. The final film of the series is one that Streisand directed, co-wrote, co-produced and starred in: Yentl. The gender-bending musical screens on November 22nd at 7 p.m. with Daniel Blair, better known as DJ Hottpants, introducing the film.
“Not only is Barbra Streisand one of the best vocalists of our time, she was a driving force in filmmaking at a time when few women were. She produced, conceptualized, wrote, staged, composed, directed and starred in several of her films, against the odds of the Hollywood system. It's a good time to take another look at her body of work and her multi-faceted talents,” adds Miami Beach Cinematheque Director Dana Keith.
Simply Streisand. November 1 to November 22 at Miami Beach Cinematheque, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; mbcinema.com. Tickets cost $10 for general admission, $9 for seniors and students, and $7 for members via miamijewishfilmfestival.org.
