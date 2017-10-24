Simply Streisand Celebrates Barbra at the Miami Beach Cinematheque

To quote the great Barbra Streisand, "I'm gonna live and live now! Get what I want, I know how!" If all you've ever wanted is a Streisand retrospective in Miami, guess what? You're gonna live now.

The Miami Jewish Film Festival and Miami Beach Cinematheque is bringing back the Masters of Jewish Cinema series with a real bang this year, celebrating Barbra Streisand the whole month long. The retrospective, titled Simply Streisand, will provide a glimpse into the film career of the immensely talented artist. Each Wednesday from November 1st through the 22nd, the duo will present one of Streisand's films in a newly restored digital presentation, paired with a guest speaker introducing and contextualizing the film.

“We could not be more excited to honor the career of Barbra Streisand, a true legend of song, stage, and screen, as part of our fifth annual Masters of Jewish Cinema series,” said Festival Director Igor Shteyrenberg. “It’s been 75 years of simply Streisand, and in all of the world so far, she’s still the brightest star."