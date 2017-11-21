Tattoo Artist Thea Duskin Offers Flash Sessions at Aqua Art Miami

If you’ve always thought your yoga-toned bod would look that much hotter with an original work of art, this may be your moment. Renowned tattoo artist Thea Duskin will offer fairgoers at Aqua Art Miami the chance to acquire a one-off, single-session tattoo at Ghostprint Gallery, December 6-10. But you may need to queue-up – priced at $500, the sessions will happen on a first-come, first serve basis.

Known for a modern, collagist style, an alternative to the traditional and more familiar black lines and shading, Duskin’s tattoos are closer to free-form watercolor paintings on skin. Her technique involves minimal design, drawn without a frame or background, while considering the [subject’s] whole body and contours.

“Contemporary culture seems to be moving in the direction of greater acceptability and millennials are very comfortable with individual expression and style,” says Duskin who has been creating art on bodies for more than two decades. “There are many more "acceptable" options in fashion and personal adornment, and I have benefitted from this evolving open-mindedness.”