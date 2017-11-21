Tattoo Artist Thea Duskin Offers Flash Sessions at Aqua Art Miami

If you’ve always thought your yoga-toned bod would look that much hotter with an original work of art, this may be your moment. Renowned tattoo artist Thea Duskin will offer fairgoers at Aqua Art Miami the chance to acquire a one-off, single-session tattoo at Ghostprint Gallery, December 6-10. But you may need to queue-up – priced at $500, the sessions will happen on a first-come, first serve basis.
Known for a modern, collagist style, an alternative to the traditional and more familiar black lines and shading, Duskin’s tattoos are closer to free-form watercolor paintings on skin. Her technique involves minimal design, drawn without a frame or background, while considering the [subject’s] whole body and contours.
“Contemporary culture seems to be moving in the direction of greater acceptability and millennials are very comfortable with individual expression and style,” says Duskin who has been creating art on bodies for more than two decades. “There are many more "acceptable" options in fashion and personal adornment, and I have benefitted from this evolving open-mindedness.”
Traditionally a boy’s club, the tattoo arts have become more open to women in recent years, according to Duskin. “As the demographics interested in tattooing broaden and the technology becomes more user-friendly, I believe it can only continue to diversify.”
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Her work has been executed and shown nationally and internationally at museums, universities and art fairs. Duskin has also been featured in books like BBC Culture's Tattoos: 150 Years of Body Art and Margot Mifflin's Bodies of Subversion: A Secret History of Women and Tattoo.
As with many artists who use themselves as subjects, Duskin has a few selectively placed large pieces on herself. “My stomach (which I tattooed), and leg (collaboration with Jesse Smith) are cover-ups over the first tattoos I got as a teenager.” She has since reimagined the pieces and transformed them from what she considers early “mistakes.”
Duskin acknowledges the intimacy and connection involved in tattooing others and has established a close rapport and even some lasting friendships with her clients. “The person being tattooed undergoes stress and pain in the process, and that experience of vulnerability tends to open up opportunity for sharing more personal feelings and experiences,” she affirms. “It wasn't traditionally a rite-of-passage for nothing.”
Thea Duskin at Aqua Art Miami. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 7 to Saturday, December 9, at the Aqua Hotel, 1530 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; aquaartmiami.com. Admission costs $25 for a one-day pass, $20 for seniors and students 12 to 18, and $95 for a three-day pass.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!