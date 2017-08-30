The Ten Best DWNTWN Art Days 2017 Events

DWNTWN Art Days will return for its sixth-annual edition Friday, September 8, with exhibitions, tours, interactive activities, and art parties throughout downtown Miami.

This year's three-day fest, organized by the Downtown Development Authority, will offer more than 50 events in museums, studios, theaters, and outdoor plazas. All are open to the public, and most of them are free.

From kite-making to cooking demos, here are the ten best happenings to check out. For a full list of events, visit dwntwnarts.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Art Days

1. The Hub. At the Miami Center for Architecture & Design, you’ll find Art Days staff, drawing classes, free T-shirt designing, and the exhibit “Miami Mix: How Brazil Became Part of Miami.” It’s a good place to plan your day and get started with some activities. It's also the location of Friday's Drink and Draw event, where you can spend a few hours painting and mingling as you sip cocktails. 10 a.m. Friday through Sunday at 100 NE First Ave., Miami; miamicad.org. Admission is free.

2. ArtsLaunch 2017. The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts is a great choice if you don’t want to hike around downtown Saturday. The center will host everything from mini off-Broadway performances to walking tours of the facility, a farmers’ market, and a cooking demo with Brava's executive chef, Brad Kilgore. It’s also a chance to buy tickets for shows without handling fees at the box office. Visit the Arsht Center’s ArtsLaunch page for the full schedule. 10 a.m. Saturday at 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Admission is free.

3. CCE Miami. The folks at Centro Cultural Español will be busy putting on performances Friday morning through Sunday night. In addition to enjoying events such as a contemporary art exhibit and a piano concert, catch a lineup of European electronic DJs Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. during an open-air concert. Also, CCE will offer microtheater performances in which 15-person audiences watch a show inside a shipping container. Visit CCE Miami's website for the full program. Friday through Sunday at 1490 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; ccemiami.org/en. Admission is free except microtheater, which costs $5 per person per show; children younger than 2 get in free.

4. Techapalooza! Pérez Art Museum Miami's Techapalooza!, inspired by multimedia work by Haroon Mirza, will feature local artists who will facilitate hands-on workshops to show ways they use technology to create art. Meanwhile, PAMM’s Teen Art Council will host an Ask a Teen interactive station, where teens will provide answers to guests' most pressing tech- and social media-related questions. 1 p.m. Saturday at 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; pamm.org. Admission is free.

5. Take Flight With Kites. Head to Museum Plaza at the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science to build and fly your own kite. While you're there, Frost Science reps will talk about the history of kites and how they fly. 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; frostscience.org. Admission is free.

EXPAND Courtesy of Art Days

6. Destination Art. Channel your inner creative and help paint a large community mural with artist Luis Valle. The completed work will be displayed as a whole piece or in divided sections throughout the Miami-Dade Public Library System. Hourly tours of the main library will highlight the building's Edward Ruscha murals and Philip Johnson architecture, as well as the work of local artists currently on display. Children will have the opportunity to create their own bookmarks too during MDPLS's annual bookmark contest. 11 a.m. Saturday at 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; mdpls.org. Admission is free.

7. Become an Instagram Pro. Up your social media game with a guided tour of the Olympia Theater. You'll learn how to become a better Instagram and Instagram Stories user when the Olympia's social media manager, Begoñe Cazalis, and photographer Pati Laylle walk guests through the space, encouraging users to filter, frame, and post. While you're there, sip a few complimentary drinks in the lobby, and share your photos using the hashtag #olympiainstatour. 6 p.m. Friday at 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; olympiatheater.org. Admission is free.

8. Art + Hack + Data. At PAMM, sit in on a panel of discussions led by artists and internet specialists on topics such as internet principles, physical infrastructure, big data, surveillance, and virtual reality and discuss their intersection with creative expressions. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; pamm.org. RSVP required at arthackdata.net. Admission is free.

EXPAND Courtesy of Art Days

9. Downtown ARTchitecture Tour. Walk along the confluence of the Miami River and Biscayne Bay with folks from HistoryMiami. Learn about Miami’s past, from the Tequesta people to early pioneers and modern times. 3 p.m. Friday at 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; historymiami.org. Admission is free.

10. "Feel Free" by Roc Sol. Miami Cuban artist Adrian Gonzalez, better known as Roc Sol, partnered with Mindwarehouse Connect to host his first solo art show, which highlights his love for hip-hop and his background in graffiti. Peruse his collection of more than 100 original pieces while snacking on complimentary Ben & Jerry's ice cream and sipping German craft suds from Hollywood Brewing Company. 6 p.m. Saturday at 111 NE First St., Miami; mindwarehouse.com. RSVP at eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

