Brian Eno, Adrien Brody to Exhibit at Art Miami and CONTEXT Fairs

EXPAND Works by Brian Eno at 2015's Venice Biennale. Paolo Tonon/Flickr Creative Commons

Art Basel Miami Beach and the slate of art fairs and events that make up Miami Art Week always bring celebrities to South Florida. Madonna's already made her 2016 Art Basel plans public. According to an announcement from Art Miami LLC, she could be rubbing elbows with actor Adrian Brody and musician Brian Eno, who'll both be exhibiting art at Basel satellite fairs in December.

Brody, known for his Academy Award-winning performance in The Pianist (and the giant smooch he planted on Halle Berry as he accepted his Oscar), will show his most recent works of visual art at Art Miami, one of the biggest and most mainstream fairs on the Art Week circuit. Amid Art Miami's typical fare of Warhols and Lichtensteins, will be Brody's paintings. He recently showed "Hooked," a series of paintings of fish at Art Miami's sister fair in New York, Art Southampton.

Meanwhile, at CONTEXT, Brian Eno will show a series of light boxes which "seamlessly phase through combinations of seductive self-generated ‘colourscapes,'" a statement from the fair describes. Eno showed similar pieces at the Venice Biennale last year, glowing like a visual take on his ambient, electric musical work, which has influenced artists from Talking Heads to Devo to U2.

The celebrity news came as Art Miami, CONTEXT, and Aqua Art Fairs released their exhibitor lists yesterday, with several local art spaces taking part. At Art Miami, Miami's Diana Lowenstein, Robert Fontaine, and Pan American Art Projects, among others, will show alongside legendary local gallerist Bernice Steinbaum.

Fontaine is also listed among the exhibitors at CONTEXT along with Miami's Gallery Ca' d'Oro, who represents the Cracking Art Group behind the giant, crayon-colored animal sculptures like 2010's enormous pink snails.

At Aqua, LEBO Studios and Projects Gallery will represent Miami.

Aside from Art Basel, Art Miami LLC's events are the first major to release their lists of exhibitors. So begins the deluge of Art Basel-related news that'll take over Miami's cultural corners from now until December. Feels like it starts earlier every year, doesn't it?

Art Miami

November 29 to December 4 at 3101 NE First Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $30 to $250. Visit art-miami.com.

CONTEXT Art Miami

November 29 to December 4 at 34th Street between NE First Avenue and Buena Vista Blvd.. Tickets cost $30 to $250. Visit contextartmiami.com.

Aqua Art Miami

November 30 to December 4 at the Aqua Hotel, 1530 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $15 to $90. Visit aquaartmiami.com.

