Fair Brings a Forum for Feminist Art to Brickell City Centre

The Guerrilla Girls' Do Women Have to Be Naked to Get into the Met Museum? , on display at Fair.

As idols fall and the charged conversation about gender inequality continues to gain momentum, communities and allies pop up in unlikely places. During Miami Art Week, one such unexpected event for feminist art and interaction is Fair, taking place at the top of Brickell City Centre through December 10.

“Women have been having these conversations in backrooms forever,” says Zoe Lukov, who cofounded Fair with Anthony Spinello of Spinello Projects. “This is just another step toward equity. It’s about [asking,] 'Are we equal?'” Lukov, a New York-based curator and writer who has previously collaborated with Spinello on feminist art projects, is the director of exhibitions for Faena in Buenos Aires and Miami.

Supported by international developer Swire Properties, owner of Miami’s Brickell City Centre, and by the Knight Foundation, Fair is organized by three overlapping sectors. Fair Market is a 5,000-square-foot storefront that displays artists’ billboards, posters, apparel, and other items, each with a focus on gender inequality and labor and marketing practices; Fair Trade encourages interaction through the advent and display of public works throughout the mall; and Fair Play is an open-call video sector curated by artist, activis and academic Micol Hebron.