SOBEWFF Turns 21: Now That The Festival Is "Legal," Here Are the Booziest Events

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) may be South Florida's most anticipated culinary week of the year but with hundreds of wine and spirits producers and countless bartenders — it's also the booziest.As in years past, 2022's SOBEWFF offers ample opportunities for cocktail-loving festival-goers to get their buzz on, but with 90 plus events, picking and choosing where you'll wet your whistle is no easy task. So we've done the heavy lifting and rounded up the more, shall we say, spirited of the bunch.From fan favorites like the Art of Tiki to newcomers such as Make It Miami, here's our guide to SOBEWFF's booziest events, listed in chronological order.You can be sure of two things at celebrity chef Michael Symon's Steak and Whiskey event: a hearty buzz and a lot of beef. Get ready to sink your teeth into juicy hunks of steak masterfully cooked by 20 of the nation's top chefs. After you've had your fill, head to the bar and enjoy whiskey-based cocktails.Paradise can be found at SOBEWFF's Art of Tiki, where eventgoers can imbibe an array of classic and reinvented tiki drinks as South Florida's top bartenders duke it out to be crowned King or Queen of Tiki. This year's contestants include bartenders from Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery, the Sylvester, and Salvaje Miami.Take in South Beach's dazzling vistas from the Kimpton Angler's hotel rooftop while enjoying a hand-rolled cigar and a smooth whiskey. This opulent affair allows partygoers to sample fine bourbons, scotches, and other whiskies and learn a thing or two about the unique flavor profiles of spirits and cigars alike.This master class, led by the libation experts at Miami Beach's Sweet Liberty, takes you on a spirited exploration into cocktail-making, from crafting the perfect martini to stocking your home bar. Better yet, you'll get to sample four of your creations, making for a well-lubricated Saturday afternoon.If your mantra is "rosé all day," then hightail it to Chateau d'Esclans' Rock your Rosé shindig. Once inside, you'll transport to an afternoon in St. Tropez, complete with hors d'oeuvres inspired by beach clubs in the South of France, live tunes from French DJs, and plenty of Chateau d'Esclans' Whispering Angel rosé.Stroll around this mouthwatering soirée that brims with tacos from beloved spots such as Taquiza and El Primo. With tacos in one hand and a tequila cocktail in the other, you'll party the evening away at this spicy beachside fiesta.If anyone knows how to throw a Magic City-themed party, it's chef Michelle Bernstein and well-known mixologist Gio Gutierrez. This walk-around event will take your palate on a journey through unique Miami flavors in both solid and liquid form. Regarding the libations, Gutierrez says, "If you know anything about me, you know you'll be sipping on some premier cocktails like smoky margaritas and rum old fashioneds."