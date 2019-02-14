 


4
Valentine's Day Parties in Miami for Singles
Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

Valentine's Day Parties in Miami for Singles

Laine Doss | February 14, 2019 | 12:07pm
Ah, Valentine's Day. A day filled with flowers, chocolate, champagne, and cutsey couples reminding the rest of us how #blessed and #inlove they are.

If you're single, don't stay in and binge watch Netflix. There are a bunch of Miami bars and restaurants that are planning parties just for you! So get out, grab a friend (or meet some new ones) and have a great evening.

The Anderson. From 6 p.m. to close, have fun at the Anderson's Tainted Love party with live music by the Dry Reef band. From 10 p.m. to close, ladies can enjoy buy-one-get-one specials on wines and well drinks. 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 305-757-3368; theandersonmiami.com.

Barter Wynwood. If romance isn't your thing or if you're single and ready to mingle, Barter is hosting the Garter, a show that combines comedy, drinking games, and neoclassical burlesque. 255 NW 27th Ter., Miami; 305-310-9720. Tickets start at $10 via eventbrite.com/e/the-garter-valentines-day.

Bodega South Beach. Mingle with other singles on the dance floor of Bodega’s speakeasy bar, and then end your night with the special oyster po’ boy sandwich. 1220 16th St.
Miami Beach; 305-704-214; bodegasouthbeach.com.

Chotto Matte. Celebrate that black heart of yours with Chotto Matte's tangy, black Anti-Valentine's Day cocktail. 1664 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach; 305-690-0743; chotto-matte.com.

Concrete Beach. From 8 to 10 p.m. grab a beer at the Wynwood brewery's Sipping Singles event. Enjoy beer, games, food, and icebreakers to get that awkward first few moments out of the way. 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.

The Deck Wynwood. Have fun at the Feelin' Myself party. Open to singles, friends, and couples, enjoy a free Korbel cocktail from 6 p.m. to midnight and Veuve Clicquot bottles for $75. Party like your heart hurts with DJs, art, and food trucks rolling until late. 2250 NW Second Ave.,  Miami; 305-461-2700; facebook.com/thedeckwynwood.

Hyde Beach. Come out for Valentini, an evening of drinks and speed dating, sponsored by the new dating app, Perchance. The event starts at 8 p.m. 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-1701; hydebeach.com.

Taurus Beer and Whisk(e)y House. If you're feeling particularly bitter, the Coconut Grove watering hole's "I Hate Valentine's Day" party features an all-night happy hour. Single patrons get their first drink free. 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 305-444-7949.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

    Send: