Valentine's Day Parties in Miami for Singles

Ah, Valentine's Day. A day filled with flowers, chocolate, champagne, and cutsey couples reminding the rest of us how #blessed and #inlove they are.

If you're single, don't stay in and binge watch Netflix. There are a bunch of Miami bars and restaurants that are planning parties just for you! So get out, grab a friend (or meet some new ones) and have a great evening.

The Anderson. From 6 p.m. to close, have fun at the Anderson's Tainted Love party with live music by the Dry Reef band. From 10 p.m. to close, ladies can enjoy buy-one-get-one specials on wines and well drinks. 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 305-757-3368; theandersonmiami.com.

Barter Wynwood. If romance isn't your thing or if you're single and ready to mingle, Barter is hosting the Garter, a show that combines comedy, drinking games, and neoclassical burlesque. 255 NW 27th Ter., Miami; 305-310-9720. Tickets start at $10 via eventbrite.com/e/the-garter-valentines-day.

Bodega South Beach. Mingle with other singles on the dance floor of Bodega’s speakeasy bar, and then end your night with the special oyster po ’ boy sandwich. 1220 16th St.

Miami Beach; 305-704-214; bodegasouthbeach.com.

Chotto Matte. Celebrate that black heart of yours with Chotto Matte's tangy, black Anti-Valentine's Day cocktail. 1664 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach; 305-690-0743; chotto-matte.com.

Concrete Beach. From 8 to 10 p.m. grab a beer at the Wynwood brewery's Sipping Singles event. Enjoy beer, games, food, and icebreakers to get that awkward first few moments out of the way. 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.

The Deck Wynwood. Have fun at the Feelin' Myself party. Open to singles, friends, and couples, enjoy a free Korbel cocktail from 6 p.m. to midnight and Veuve Clicquot bottles for $75. Party like your heart hurts with DJs, art, and food trucks rolling until late. 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-461-2700; facebook.com/thedeckwynwood.

Hyde Beach. Come out for Valentini, an evening of drinks and speed dating, sponsored by the new dating app, Perchance. The event starts at 8 p.m. 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-1701; hydebeach.com.



Taurus Beer and Whisk(e)y House. If you're feeling particularly bitter, the Coconut Grove watering hole's "I Hate Valentine's Day" party features an all-night happy hour. Single patrons get their first drink free. 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 305-444-7949.