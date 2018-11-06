 


Tacolandia is coming.
The Top Five Reasons to Go to Tacolandia

Laine Doss | November 6, 2018 | 11:34am
AA

Election Day is getting all the media coverage, but November 6 is also National Nachos Day — a more delicious occasion.

To celebrate the food holiday — and New Times' upcoming Tacolandia event November 17 at Soho Studios — we're listing the top five reasons you should get tickets to this taco-centric extravaganza.

1. Tacos. If you love tacos, you'll get your unlimited fill of them from South Florida’s best taco spots including Rocco's Tacos, Pilo’s Street Tacos, Rubio’s Coastal Grill, Plomo Tequila & Taco Bar, and many more.

2. Live mariachis. Who doesn't love mariachis and music? In addition to tacos, you'll enjoy a fun-filled day of music and fun.

3. Get the VIP treatment. Get the royal treatment at Tacolandia's VIP area. A VIP ticket includes early entry at 2 p.m., unlimited taco samples, and access to the VIP section with open bar (spirits provided by Banyan Reserve vodka, Herradura tequila, Modelo, Veza Sur, and Blue Martini) and exclusive restaurants not available in the general-admission area.

4. Eat tacos and help people. Tacolandia has partnered with Farm Share to host a canned food drive. A portion of proceeds will also benefit this local, Homestead-based organization.

5. BOGO tickets for a limited time. To celebrate National Nachos Day, you can purchase two-for-one tickets now through November 8 at 11:59 p.m. while supplies last. Just visit newtimestacolandia.com and get two GA tickets for $22.50 each or two VIP tickets for $30 each.

After the sale, general-admission tickets will cost $45 and include entry to the event at 3 p.m., unlimited taco samples, and access to the cash bar. Gather some friends and take advantage of the Fiesta Four-Pack: four tickets for $135 (only $33.75 each). VIP admission will cost $60 and offer early entry plus all the bonuses noted above, including an open bar and exclusive restaurants. A VIP Fiesta Four-Pack costs $180 ($45 per ticket).

To purchase tickets to this 21-and-over event, visit newtimestacolandia.com.

New Times' Tacolandia. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 17, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami, 305-600-4785; newtimestacolandia.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

