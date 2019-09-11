Ten Burgers to Look Out For at New Times' Burgerfest

On Saturday, August 14, New Times' Burgerfest takes over Haulover Park with a salute to the burger.

If you like burgers (and who doesn't), you've already got your tickets in hand and are eagerly waiting for the weekend to get here already so you can indulge in this beef-filled extravaganza that features South Florida's best burgers, music, fun, and cash bars.

Sample all sorts of burgers from classic burgers that let the beef speak for itself to outrageous creations topped with exotic cheeses and heaps of bacon. From fritas to plant-based options, everyone will find their new favorite burger at Burgerfest. Though there are dozens of burgers to try, here are the ones that you've got to look our for:

Black Belt Brunch

Black Belt Brunch's Sliders. Choose between the black burger slider or the frita slider. Can't decide? Enjoy both of them!

Boss Burger & Brew's El Benny. Boss Burger tops 8 ounces of beef with herb cream cheese, guava, and muenster cheese for a creamy experience that's a true taste of Miami.

Cao Bakery & Cafe's Cuban Frita. A classic frita is the way Miami shows its love of burgers.

Clutch Burger's American Wagyu Slider. Meat lovers shouldn't miss out on this slider that features a 3 ounce American Wagyu patty, tomato, pickled onions, arugula, and signature Clutch sauce.

Odalys Delight's Monster Burger. This monster of a burger features a hand made beef patty with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, and bacon served on a pretzel bun with housemade sauces. Bonus: The monster burger is served with curly fries!

Pincho's Naughty Burger. Look out for Pincho's all-natural beef patty topped with Swiss cheese, watercress, homemade Cholula chipotle aioli, and maduro bacon jam, served between buttery-toasted brioche buns.

Planet 57's Pizza Burger. A beef patty is slow-cooked with cheddar and bacon, before being placed on a pizza dough bun.

That's Mine Burgers' Classic American. Purists will love this burger that starts with a Black Angus patty. The beef is topped with aged cheddar, Bibb lettuce, tomato, Bermuda onion, homemade pickles, and house special sauce.

Tucker Duke's Competition Burger. Tucker Dukes' burgers have won the South Beach Wine and Food Festival's Burger Bash, the Boca Burger Battle, and the Riverwalk Burger Festival. Look for this year's burger to win your heart,

Yarumba's Taino Burger. This plant-based gem features a vegan patty, sweet plantains, and vegan cheese inside a gluten-free cassava bun that's deep-fried for soulfulness.

The El Benny Boss Burger & Brew

Here is the full list of participating restaurants at Burgerfest 2019:



109 Burger Joint

Boss Burger & Brew

Black Belt Brunch

Cao Bakery & Cafe

Clutch Burger

Donna Mare Trattoria

Hard Rock Cafe Miami

I Heart Mac & Cheese

JR's Gourmet Burgers

Miami N' Ice

Mora Pizza

Odalys Delight Cafe

Pincho Factory

Planet 57

Q Burger & Blues Bar

San Bernardo Ice Cream

Silverspot Cinema

That's Mine Burgers

Top Golf Miami Gardens

Tucker Duke's Lunchbox

Yarumba

Wild Fork Foods

Think you're the ultimate burger-eating champ? Put your money where your mouth is and enter the Wild Fork Foods Burger Throwdown. The competition will challenge 20 contestants to consume the most burgers in ten minutes. The winner will receive a $500 prize for their massive accomplishment. To sign up, email gabriella.orta@miaminewtimes.com.

Tickets cost $30 for GA and $65 for VIP through September 13. At the gate, tickets will cost $40 for GA and $75 for VIP — if they're still available. VIPs will have access to a special area with unlimited drink samples in addition to all the food and fun in the GA area.

To purchase tickets to this 21-and-over event, visit newtimesburgerfest.com.

New Times' Burgerfest. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, September 14, at Haulover Beach Park, 10800 Collins Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $30 to $65 via newtimesburgerfest.com and $40 to $75 at the gate if available. Burgerfest is a "rain or shine" event.