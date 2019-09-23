 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Tacolandia is set to return November 16.
Tacolandia is set to return November 16.
Photo by Daniella Mía

Here Are the Tacos You'll Be Eating at Tacolandia 2019

Laine Doss | September 23, 2019 | 12:00pm
AA

The third-annual Tacolandia will happen Saturday, November 16. Unlimited taco samples from Miami's favorite eateries — including Lona Cocina, Taco Chico, Tacomiendo, and Rocco's Tacos — will fill Magic City Studios.

Tacolandia is the perfect place to discover some of the best tacos in Miami — a city that's getting more taco obsessed than ever before. So, whether you're into a traditional al pastor, a Baja fish taco, or want to mix things up, you're bound to find your taco soulmate from one of these participating restaurants:

  • Cabo Flats
  • La PlacitaTaco Grill
  • Lona Cocina
  • Jrs Gourmet Burgers
  • Mora Pizza
  • Mr. Taco Movil
  • Plomo Tequila & Taco Bar
  • Rocco's Tacos
  • San Bernardo Ice Cream
  • Silverspot Cinema
  • Taco Chido
  • Tacomiendo
  • Taco Genius
  • Yarumba
  • Xochimex

Related Stories

The afternoon will include musical entertainment by Brendan O'Hara, cash bars in general admission, and plenty of surprises. General admission costs $30 in advance and includes entry to the event at 3 p.m., unlimited taco samples, and access to a cash bar. Tickets will cost $40 at the door if they're still available.

VIP admission costs $60 in advance and includes early entry at 2 p.m., unlimited taco samples, and access to the VIP section, offering an open bar (spirits provided by Riboli Wine Estates, Zignum Mezcal, and Tito's Vodka) and food from exclusive restaurants not available in the general-admission area. Tickets will cost $70 at the door if they're still available.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit newtimestacolandia.com.

Tacolandia. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at Magic City Studios, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $30 to $70 via newtimestacolandia.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >