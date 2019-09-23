Here Are the Tacos You'll Be Eating at Tacolandia 2019

The third-annual Tacolandia will happen Saturday, November 16. Unlimited taco samples from Miami's favorite eateries — including Lona Cocina, Taco Chico, Tacomiendo, and Rocco's Tacos — will fill Magic City Studios.

Tacolandia is the perfect place to discover some of the best tacos in Miami — a city that's getting more taco obsessed than ever before. So, whether you're into a traditional al pastor, a Baja fish taco, or want to mix things up, you're bound to find your taco soulmate from one of these participating restaurants:



Cabo Flats

La PlacitaTaco Grill

Lona Cocina

Jrs Gourmet Burgers

Mora Pizza

Mr. Taco Movil

Plomo Tequila & Taco Bar

Rocco's Tacos

San Bernardo Ice Cream

Silverspot Cinema

Taco Chido

Tacomiendo

Taco Genius

Yarumba

Xochimex

The afternoon will include musical entertainment by Brendan O'Hara, cash bars in general admission, and plenty of surprises. General admission costs $30 in advance and includes entry to the event at 3 p.m., unlimited taco samples, and access to a cash bar. Tickets will cost $40 at the door if they're still available.

VIP admission costs $60 in advance and includes early entry at 2 p.m., unlimited taco samples, and access to the VIP section, offering an open bar (spirits provided by Riboli Wine Estates, Zignum Mezcal, and Tito's Vodka) and food from exclusive restaurants not available in the general-admission area. Tickets will cost $70 at the door if they're still available.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit newtimestacolandia.com.

Tacolandia. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at Magic City Studios, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $30 to $70 via newtimestacolandia.com.