Get Your Presale Tickets for Out to Brunch

Out to Brunch is set to return Sunday, April 4.

Every weekend, you round up your friends in search of eggs Benedict and French toast. Drag brunches, bottomless brunches, à la carte brunches — the choices around town seem endless.

Well, for one weekend this spring, the choice will be easy when everyone gathers for Miami's most outrageous brunch experience.

On Saturday, April 4, New Times' Out to Brunch will take over the Warehouse at Magic City Innovation District with brunch items from South Florida's most popular eateries, including Bacon Bitch, Billy G. Catering, El Gallito Pinto, Jealous Fork, Milky Ways Cereal Bar, Planta South Beach, San Bernardo Ice Cream, the Rusty Pelican, Vicky Bakery, and Yumbrella. More restaurants are joining the lineup daily.

Wash down your bites with complimentary sponsored beer and brunch cocktails while you munch on unlimited food and enjoy live music.

This year, don't miss the three rooms with themes nodding to your favorite brunch beverages: champagne, rosé, and bloody marys.

General-admission tickets cost $40 and include entry to the event at 1 p.m., unlimited food samples from South Florida’s hottest brunch spots, music, entertainment, and complimentary sponsored beer and brunch cocktails.

VIP tickets cost $50 and include entry at noon, unlimited brunch samples, unlimited brunch cocktails from our sponsor bars, a commemorative gift, an exclusive lounging area, and entertainment.

Tickets for this 21-and-over event are available to New Times readers who take advantage of a special presale offer starting today, January 8, at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets, visit newtimesouttobrunch.com and enter the code CHEESE. But hurry — the presale ends Sunday, January 12, at 10 p.m.

New Times' Out to Brunch. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 4, at the Warehouse at Magic City Innovation District, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $40 to $50.