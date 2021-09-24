Support Us

Out to Brunch

New Times Out to Brunch: Get Your Brunch Squad Four-Pack Now

September 24, 2021 9:00AM

Have fun with your friends at Out to Brunch.
Photo courtesy of New Times Events
Breakfast might be the most important meal of the day — but brunch is the most fun meal of the week.

If you love brunch, you cannot miss New Times' Out to Brunch.

Still on the fence as to whether Out to Brunch is right for you? Then take this simple quiz:

  • Do you like brunch items like avocado toast, pancakes, and doughnuts?
  • Do you like hanging out with your friends while enjoying music and fun?
  • Do you like day drinking?
If you answered yes to these questions, you need to get your tickets now!

On October 9, River Landing Miami will host Out to Brunch, a  brunch-centric event that includes unlimited bites from some of Miami's favorite restaurants, paired with drinks, music, and fun.

Participating restaurants include Boss Burger and Brew, King of Racks BBQ, Stache Burger, 32 Degrees by MG, Stache Burger, Mau Miami, Rodilla, the Dirty Rabbit, Rusty Pelican, SoBe Vegan, Thatch Miami, Matador Room, Yip, Bachour, Ch'i, Chicago Me Up, Circus Eats, the Social Club, Chef Troy's Table, Guanaco Taqueria y Antojitos, and Esotico Miami.

You'll also enjoy drinks from Korbel, Veza Sur, Stella Artois, Bud Light organic seltzer, Riboli Family wine, Tito's vodka, Miami Club rum, Bloody Revolution mixes, Jägermeister, and Señorio mezcal.

Tickets are on sale now through etix.com.

General admission (GA) is $50 and includes entry into the event at 1 p.m., unlimited brunch samples from participating restaurants, music, entertainment. and complimentary beer and brunch cocktails.

VIP admission is $70 and includes early entry into the event at noon, unlimited drinks and bites, and access to an exclusive VIP lounge area with live entertainment, a build-your-own bloody mary bar, and food from VIP-only restaurants. VIP ticket holders will also receive a commemorative gift.

Get your friends together and take advantage of the special Brunch Squad four-pack. Four GA tickets for $160, a savings of $40.

Out to Brunch has sold out in past years — don't say we didn't warn you.

New Times' Out to Brunch. Saturday, October 9, from noon to 4 p.m. at River Landing Miami, 1400 N. River Dr., Miami. Tickets cost $40-$60 via etix.com.
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
