Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Phuc Yea Cooking Class, Cake Thai at No Name Chinese, and a Beer Concert

This week, Cake Thai returns to No Name Chinese for a one-night-only collaboration dinner, Phuc Yea hosts its first cooking class, Veza Sur teams up with the New World Center for an evening of beer and music, and Steak 954 offers a four-course dinner with PlumpJack Wine.

Celebrate the Final Season of Game of Thrones With These Westeros-Inspired Snacks. This past weekend, the final season of Game of Thrones premiered. Now, the hit HBO series, which debuted in April 2011, will (let's hope) answer who will finally take their seat on the Iron Throne. The show has garnered legions of viewers who pledge their allegiance to the house of Stark, Targaryen, or even Lannister. If you're a superfan, you still have the opportunity to literally drink in the experience with these Game of Thrones-inspired beverage and food offerings.

Cake Thai Comeback Dinner at No Name Chinese. Cake Thai will return to No Name Chinese to cook alongside executive chef Pablo Zitzmann for a one-night-only dinner. The six-course family style meal will include created by both chefs with seatings from 6 to 10 p.m. Expect dishes like scallion pancakes, crab fried rice, Thai ice tea ice cream, and more. 6 to 10 p.m. Monday, April 15, at No Name Chinese, 7400 SW 57th Ct., South Miami; 786-577-0734; nonamechinese.com. $75 per person. Call for reservations.

Beer and Brass at New World Center. Wednesday and Thursday, Veza Sur and the New World Center will host "Beer and Brass," where guests will be given a flight of Veza Sur beers that will correspond to five different musical compositions performed by New World Symphony fellows. Veza Sur's beers, including the Per'La Coffee Porter, No Reservations Miami IPA, and La Yuma Dark Lager, will be brought to life through rhythm and jazz during the live music event. Plus, guests will be gifted a special Veza Sur pint after the concert. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17 and Thursday, April 18, at the New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach. $40 via nws.edu.

PlumpJack Wine Pairing Dinner at Steak 954. Steak 954 at the W Fort Lauderdale will host a wine pairing dinner with Napa Valley-based PlumpJack Wine on Wednesday. Led by executive chef Johan Svennson, expect a four-course menu paired with various PlumpJack wines, including Cade Sauvignon Blanc, PlumpJack Chardonnay, and PlumpJack Merlot. Space is limited and seats are granted on a first-come, first-served basis. 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Steak 954, 401 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-414-8333; steak954.com. $225 per person. Call for reservations.

Cooking Class and Guided Dinner at Phuc Yea. Thursday evening, Phuc Yea will launch a new cooking class series with co-owner and executive chef Cesar Zapata. This month’s theme is "So Fresh and So Clean," featuring three unique recipes led by Zapata. Before class begins, guests will receive a welcome drink upon arrival with samples of Phuc Yea’s assorted summer rolls. Class is priced at $50 with an optional cocktail pairing for $75. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Phuc Yea, 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com. $50 to $75 via eventbrite.com.