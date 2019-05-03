Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Yard Fest, Star Wars Day, Cinco de Mayo, and the Kentucky Derby

This weekend, the Wynwood Yard will say goodbye to the neighborhood with nonstop food, drink, and music events through Sunday. J. Wakefield will celebrate Star Wars Day at the brewery with limited edition beers, food trucks, raffles, and a lightsaber battle, while numerous restaurants celebrate the Kentucky Derby and Cinco de Mayo with themed cocktails and drink specials. Plus, Icebox Cafe launches a three-day gluten-free tamale pop up, and more than a dozen soul-food chefs will unite for the Vegan Takeover, a brunch experience on the Miami Urban Contemporary Experience Campus.

The Wynwood Yard Closes Out Its Run With Parties, Food, and Drinks. When the Wynwood Yard closes May 5, a bit of the neighborhood's soul will go with it. But for now, there's still time to eat, drink, and be merry in Wynwood. On Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., check out the final Taste of the Yard. A $25 ticket will get you tasting portions from five Yard food vendors plus the Bar at the Yard. You'll also enjoy specially priced cocktails, beer, and wine all weekend. You'll probably want to have one last Della bowl for the road. Della Bowls will also offer its special green sauce for purchase so you can enjoy it after the Yard has served its last bowl of veggie goodness. Because the Yard's last day happens to be Cinco de Mayo, celebrate with tacos from Pasilla Tacos, located at the Yard. 5 p.m. Friday, May 3, to 11 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-771-4810; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Gro Wynwood Laine Doss

Gro Wynwood. Gro Wynwood is a pop-up community space designed to be sustainable. The green-lit dome allows shade and air circulation without the cost of AC and grow pyramids provide the herbs for the cocktails available at Gro. Sit on the grass, enjoy a beer by sponsor Cerveza Patagonia, and chow down from several food trucks. The space offers recyclable straws and cutlery in an effort to kick plastic use. This weekend, Gro will host a Star Wars themed afternoon on May the Fourth and music the rest of the weekend. The pop-up is open weekends only through May 11. 2700 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-461-2700; growynwood.com. Admission is free. Opens 5 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday and Sunday.

Let the Wookie Win J. Wakefield Brewing

Star Wars Day at J. Wakefield Brewery. On Saturday, J. Wakefield will celebrate Star Wars Day with a series of limited edition beers that celebrate the world of Han Solo, Princess Leia Organa, and Chewbacca. Starting at noon, the brewery will pour a series of nine different Star Wars-themed beers. Each brew is a limited edition, with only one or two kegs made. The tappings will be timed throughout the day, so that there's no rush. In addition, there will be two can releases: Haterade, a 6% ABV fruit punch-inspired Florida Weisse; and Troll So Hard, a 6% ABV lemon and key lime Florida Weisse. Plus, expect food trucks, raffles, and a lightsaber battle at 7:30 p.m. Of course, you're encouraged to dress as your favorite member of the Star Wars galaxy. Noon, Saturday, May 4 at 120 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-254-7779; jwakefieldbrewing.com. Admission is free.

Mint julep Seek & Find

Kentucky Derby 2019 Watch Parties in Miami. Saturday, marks the 145th Kentucky Derby. At exactly 6:50 p.m., a field of 20 will run a mile and a quarter at Churchill Downs in Louisville in what's become the most famous horse race in the world. If you can't make it to Louisville, Miami is geared up with mint juleps and Southern festivities for the greatest two minutes in sports. So sport your best hat and race on over to one of the Magic City's top Derby parties.

Tacos Courtesy of Charly’s Vegan Tacos

Cinco de Mayo. Charly's Vegan Tacos is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with food and drink deals, beer pong competitions, and live DJ's. Enjoy $5 tacos, $5 agave-based margaritas, and $3 Chihuahua beer. Check this list for even more Miami restaurant Cinco de Mayo specials this year. 172 NW 24 St., Miami; charlysvegantacos.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Miami Urban Contemporary Experience

Vegan Takeover at the Miami Urban Contemporary Experience Campus. More than a dozen soul food chefs will unite for the Vegan Takeover, a brunch experience on the Miami Urban Contemporary Experience (MUCE) campus. During this kickoff of MUCE's fifth cultural season, enjoy live music, spoken-word performances, and art while digging into a selection of creative, plant-based eats. Menu highlights, which are subject to change, include cashew dip, veggie skewers, vegan chili, Impossible burger bites, and curry red lentil soup with naan. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the MUCE Campus, 246 NW 54th St., Miami; muce305.org. Tickets cost $40 via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy of Icebox Cafe

Gluten-Free Tamales at Icebox Cafe. Beginning Sunday, Icebox Cafe returns with a new menu pop-up experience – this time featuring gluten-free tamales. Owner Robert Seigmann, who was born in Mexico City, is responsible for three different tamales ($12 each). Available during dinner service, pair a tamale with Icebox’s popular mezcal-based cocktail, the Jalapeno Paloma, which will be available at a discounted price of $4. Tamale favors include wild mushroom with roasted poblano pepper, fire roasted corn, chipotle, and cilantro; roasted chicken with traditional tomatillo salsa; and sautéed shrimp with red mole and cilantro. Sunday, May 5, through Wednesday, May 8, at Icebox Cafe, 1855 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-8448; iceboxcafe.com.