Jonathan Wakefield Breaks Down the Beers You'll be Drinking on Star Wars Day

Star Wars is more than a movie franchise. To millions, it's a living world with its own worlds, languages, and cultures. Jonathan Wakefield agrees that Star Wars is more than a series of movies. "It speaks of the era I grew up in," says the owner of J. Wakefield.

While most people are content to show their love with some memorabilia in their office or a poster on the wall, Wakefield's Wynwood brewery is filled with Star Wars murals. Wakefield says there's more to go. "We're actually redesigning the taproom. It's going to get a touch more Star Wars." The brewer says that Star Wars is a fundamental part of the brewery. "Pop culture and Star Wars and comic books are all pretty much who we are as people at the brewery."

On Saturday, May 4, Wakefield will celebrate Star Wars Day with a series of limited edition beers that celebrate the world of Han Solo, Princess Leia Organa, and Chewbacca. This year, says the brewery founder, the day will be bigger and better. "May the Fourth falls on a Saturday, so it's going to be a huge celebration."

Starting at noon, the brewery will pour a series of nine different Star Wars-themed beers. Each brew is a limited edition, with only one or two kegs made. The tappings will be timed throughout the day, so that there's no rush.

Of the nine beers, there are some to look out for, says Wakefield. "To be honest, we haven't made Let the Wookie Win in a year and that beer flies!" The beer is a Russian Imperial stout with ghost pepper, vanilla bean, and coffee. Another favorite is the BB8 Tang. "It's a juicy IPA with Tang in it. It's always a popular beer"."

The If You Will Not Be Turned, You Will Be Destroyed is a new Imperial Stout to look out for, according to Wakefield. "And, of course, you have the sours. We always have a league of sours".

In addition to the Star Wars beers on tap, there will be two can releases. Starting at noon, beer fans can purchase Haterade, a 6 percent ABV fruit punch-inspired Florida weisse; and Troll So Hard, a 6 percent ABV lemon and key lime Florida weisse. Both are sold in four-packs of 16-ounce cans. Each four-pack costs $20 and is limited to three four-packs of each brand per person. Wakefield says to get to the brewery early if you want a four-pack. "We sold out in 45 minutes last year."

In addition to beer, Star Wars Day will feature food trucks, raffles, and a lightsaber battle at 7:30 p.m. Of course, you're encouraged to dress as your favorite member of the Star Wars galaxy. If you're looking for Wakefield, you might just find him inside a Wookie costume or a Jedi robe. "I will be dressed. I'm going to try to fit that into my day. It's been a while."

Here's the list of Star Wars beers poured:



BB8 Tang (4.5 percent). Session northeast IPA

Chewbacca’s Morning Coffee (6.8 percent). Brown ale with coffee

Dagobah Swamp Juice (6 percent). Lemon and key lime sour ale

Ewok Grog (6 percent). Blue raspberry and key lime sour ale

I Love You, I Know (6 percent). Cherry, guava and passionfruit sour ale

If You Will Not Be Turned, You Will Be Destroyed (12 percent). Russian imperial stout

Let the Wookie Win (12 percent). Russian imperial stout with coffee, vanilla bean and ghost pepper

R2D2’s Beep Boop Boop (6 percent). Berry blend sour ale

Tatooine Sunrise (6 percent). Fruit punch sour ale

All Star Wars themed beers are limited and subject to availability. No flights, growler and/or crowler fills.

Star Wars Day at J. Wakefield Brewing. Noon Saturday, May 4 at 120 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-254-7779; jwakefieldbrewing.com. Admission is free.