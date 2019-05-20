Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Burgers, Beer, and Bees

This week, Macchialina's limited-edition burger returns to Miami Beach for three nights only, while Virgin MiamiCentral's food hall, CentralFare, opens for service. Plus, 10 burgers to try during May's National Burger Month and NightTables' Wynwood Brewery Crawl, which is offered every Thursday through Sunday.

EXPAND Photo by 52Chefs

The Big Macch at Macchialina. For three days only, try Macchialina's limited-edition burger. Nicknamed the Big Macch, the burger includes a brisket and sirloin blend patty topped with Italian fontina, sautéed porcini mushrooms, salsa Genovese, oven-roasted shallots, and a generous portion of summer truffles on a toasted Sullivan Street Bakery bun. A limited number of burgers are available each night, so be sure to reserve one when making a table reservation. 6 p.m. Monday, May 20, through Wednesday, May 22, at Macchialina, 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-534-2124; macchialina.com.

Related Stories Five New Brunches in Miami to Try This Weekend

Courtesy of Beehive Kitchen

World Bee Day at Beehive Kitchen. In honor of World Bee Day on Monday, Beehive Kitchen will donate $1 for every pound of local Florida honey bottle sold. The fast-casual restaurant will also raffle three Beehive baskets per store on social media. Like Beehive Kitchen's Facebook page and follow the restaurant's Instagram and tag a friend. Winners will be announced on Beehive Kitchen's Instagram and Facebook page. Various locations; beehive-kitchen.com.

La Estación American Brasserie

CentralFare Now Open at Virgin MiamiCentral. Virgin MiamiCentral's food hall, Central Fare, is finally open. Tenants include World Famous House of Mac, Buck's Galettes & Crepes, Delicatessen Patagonia, Bio Bio Gelato, and the wine bar Art de Vivre, in addition to La Estacion American Brasserie by Juvia Group. Parliament Coffee & Espresso Bar is also open, and two other concepts — Rosetta Bakery and 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen — are set to debut this summer. 350 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-520-2300; virginmiamicentral.com.

EXPAND The Chug Burger at Ariete Blue Shell Media

Burgers to Try During National Burger Month. A good burger is America's quintessential comfort food, and there's no better time to get your fill of juicy meat than in May — dubbed National Burger Month. At Ariete, chef Michael Beltran masters the art of hamburger making while paying homage to his Cuban heritage. Blue Collar's Danny Serfer has a cult following among local burger lovers, too. His simple, dry-aged New York strip patty comes on a classic Portuguese muffin, cloaked with melted cheese, crispy lettuce, tomato, and onion toppings. Whether you want to splash out on a foie gras special or keep things classic with cheese, here are ten really great burgers you should try for National Burger Month — and beyond.

Courtesy of Concrete Beach Brewery

Wynwood Brewery & Art Crawl. You can have beer and culture in one trip with NightTables' Wynwood Brewery Crawl. Every Thursday through Sunday, this crawl takes thirsty tourists and locals from Miami breweries to the Wynwood urban art district for a tour of the graffiti and murals. The final stop includes live music and food trucks. The experience changes according to the day and area events, so no two crawls are ever the same. Prepare to go off the beaten path to explore neighborhood shops, eateries, and breweries. One beer sample is included and discounts are offered for additional purchases. Thursday through Sunday starting at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $29 via eventbrite.com.