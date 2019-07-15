Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Michael Beltran at Ad Lib, Palmar Collab, and Pineapples & Pizza

This week, chef Michael Beltran and his team will pair up with Ad Lib's Norman Van Aken for a one-night-only collaborative dinner. Plus, Matador Room's Pineapples & Pizza special will return, Books & Books will host a beer-pairing dinner with Concrete Beach Brewery, and Drunken Dragon will celebrate five years in Miami Beach.

EXPAND Ad Lib Dana Gidney

Chef Collab Dinner With Michael Beltran at Ad Lib. Ad Lib's Norman Van Aken, Joe Mizzoni, and Hedy Goldsmith will team up with Michael Beltran, Justin Flit, and Devin Braddock of Ariete and the forthcoming Navé to host a one-night-only preview dining experience. The night will begin with a champagne greet and passed canapés, followed by a four-course meal with dessert. Menu highlights include caviar crepe cake, smoked lamb neck and spinach lasagna, and chocolate mousse layer cake. 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Ad Lib, 2415 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-504-8895; adlibgables.com. Tickets cost $125 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Try 'em all. Concrete Beach Brewery

Craft Beer Dinner at the Café at Books & Books. This month, chef Allen Susser and the Café at Books & Books will partner with Concrete Beach Brewery to host a farm-to-table vegetable barbecue dinner with craft beer pairings. Creative dishes such as honey-grilled corn and avocado tacos will be paired with signature Concrete Beach brews like Stiltsville pilsner. Seating will be community-style. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at the Café at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Tickets cost $57 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Drunken Dragon tiki drinks Drunken Dragon

Fifth-Anniversary Celebration at Drunken Dragon. South Beach Korean barbecue spot Drunken Dragon will celebrate its fifth anniversary Wednesday with complimentary cocktails and bites. Guests are encouraged to stop by early for happy hour beginning at 5 p.m. and reserve a table or barbecue grill afterward for the full Drunken Dragon experience. 8 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Drunken Dragon, 1424 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-397-8556; drunkendragon.com.

EXPAND Steak at Council Oak. Council Oak Steaks & Seafood

Broken Earth Wine Dinner at Council Oak Steaks & Seafood. Thursday, Council Oak Steaks & Seafood at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood will host a wine-pairing dinner with Broken Earth Winery. Chef James Stout and his team at Council Oak will prepare three courses, each expertly paired with wine selections from the California winery. Hosted by internationally recognized winemaker Chris Cameron, the night will begin with a welcome reception at 6:30 p.m. in the restaurant’s bar and lounge, followed by dinner at 7. Menu highlights include Wagyu beef, seared scallops, braised short rib, and stone fruit sabayon. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-316-2900; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets cost $125 via seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Palmar

Chino Cubano Part 2 at Palmar. Thursday, chef Miguel Massens of Antilia at Time Out Market Miami will take his Cuban flavor to Palmar for a one-night-only, five-course meal. Created by Palmar's executive chef Raymond Li with Massens, the menu includes Latin American and Chinese influences. 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Palmar, 180 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-573-5682; palmarmiami.com. Tickets cost $50 via resy.com.

EXPAND Matador Room's pineapple cocktail. Matador Room

Pineapples & Pizza at Matador Room. The folks at Matador Room are pairing ricotta broccoli rabe pizza with spicy salami with the hotel's new craft beer, Iguanita, which is produced by Miami's Biscayne Bay Brewing, as well as Absolut Elyx pineapple cocktails. The event is part of the restaurant's monthly series Pineapples & Pizza, which offers live music and off-menu pairings of exotic pizzas and specialty cocktails. 9 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Matador Room, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4600; matadorroom.com. Cost is $25 to $35 per pizza-and-cocktail pairing.