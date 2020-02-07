The Six Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, the Miami Rum Congress returns to Miami Beach with demos, tastings, and seminars, while Scarpetta offers a special menu for Miami Marathon runners. Plus, enjoy the annual Tour of Kitchens in Coral Gables, Brew Miami at Riccardo Silva Stadium, and the second-annual Plant-Based Festival

You can never have too much rum. Photo by Laine Doss

Miami Rum Congress at the Shane Center

The Mami Rum Congress is coming to town to highlight rum from around the globe. The two-day event will showcase a handful of brands that have spearheaded the emergence of rum as a premium spirit. Friday will center on the education program, which includes a series of symposiums and seminars hosted by leading experts. Saturday will offer several independent sessions, including networking with brand reps and tastings. 1 p.m. Friday, February 7, to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at the Shane Center, 6500 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; miamirumcongress.com. Tickets cost $35 to $130 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Give Valentine's Day the middle finger at the Citadel. Photo by Karli Evans @allseingmedia

Stupid Cupid at the Citadel

Before the annual day of romance arrives, the Citadel is nipping it in the bud by hosting an anti-Valentine's Day party. Stupid Cupid will offer cocktail specials and karaoke on the building's rooftop. While you're at it, stop by the food hall for pastries from Bachour or tacos from Taquiza. 7 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at the Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-908-3849; thecitadelmiami.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Get your carb fix before the race. Photo by Michael Pisarri

Carb Up for the Miami Marathon at Scarpetta

Prepare for the annual Miami Marathon with a limited-edition "Carb Up" prix fixe at Scarpetta. Priced at $39, the menu is available Friday and Saturday and offers specially crafted items to ensure optimal performance during the marathon. The three-course meal includes a choice of antipasti such as burrata with basil pesto or creamy polenta with truffled mushroom; pasta such as spaghetti with tomato and basil or duck and foie gras ravioli; and vanilla bean cheesecake or Amedei chocolate cake for dessert. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 7, and Saturday, February 8, at Scarpetta, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 877-326-7412; fontainebleau.com.

EXPAND Concrete Beach will be pouring beers at Brew Miami Photo courtesy of Concrete Beach Brewery

Brew Miami at Riccardo Silva Stadium

Organized by staffers from Florida International University and the Miami Brewers Alliance, Brew Miami returns with more than 20 breweries and spirits producers, including Lincoln's Beard, Concrete Beach, LauderAle Brewery, and Islamorada Beer Co. The goal is to promote locally made beer and Miami's burgeoning beer industry through an evening of chilled suds, unlimited food from nearby restaurants, music, and live entertainment. Some event proceeds will benefit the United Way. 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at Riccardo Silva Stadium, 11310 SW 17th St., Miami; 305-348-4263. Tickets cost $60 to $150 via brewmiami.com.

EXPAND Ready to feel kitchen envy? Photo by David Adam Kess / Wikimedia Commons

11th-Annual Tour of Kitchens in Coral Gables

Spend Saturday touring the most luxurious kitchens in Coral Gables homes. As you move from house to house, snack on passed bites and desserts and sip boozy drinks. Also expect chef demos, appliance raffles, and an area to purchase home goods. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at 2701 S. Le Jeune Rd., Coral Gables. Tickets cost $75 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Ditch the meat in 2020. Photo courtesy of Gulfstream Park

Plant-Based Festival at Gulfstream Park

The City of Hallandale Beach, Commissioner Anabelle Lima-Taub, and the Village at Gulfstream Park will host a day of food and drinks, music, giveaways from merchants, and contests during its second-annual Plant-Based Festival. Vendors and wellness companies will offer gluten-free and plant-based foods, beverages, and desserts, along with lotions and creams, organically made products and clothing, and recycled materials. The free event will also include workshops, talks, and yoga in the Health & Wellness area. 11 a.m. Sunday, February 9, at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; gulfstreampark.com/events. Admission is free.