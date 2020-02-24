 


Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Boulud Sud offers a special for Carnival.
Boulud Sud offers a special for Carnival.
Photo by CandaceWest.com

The Six Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Week

Clarissa Buch | February 24, 2020 | 8:00am
Looking for the best food and drink events this week? Palmar hosts a benefit dinner with Food Network's Chopped champion Adriana Urbina, and Corsair partners with Funky Buddha for a beer-pairing dinner. Plus, Einstein Bros. launches the Bagelrito — a bagel/burrito hybrid.

Find delicious nourishment at Palmar.
Find delicious nourishment at Palmar.
Courtesy of Palmar

Chef Adriana Urbina's Nourishing Hope Dinner at Palmar

Adriana Urbina, a three-time winner of Food Network's

Chopped

and founder of the private dining company Tepuy Dining, will host a dinner at Palmar Monday evening in support of Nourishing Hope, a program dedicated to providing food, education, and medical care to children living in rural areas of Venezuela. Expect welcome cocktails from Ron Diplomático, followed by a selection of small bites and a four-course meal curated by Urbina. Wine to pair with the dinner will come courtesy of Veronica Rogov, formerly of Brooklyn Fare and Aska.

6:30 p.m. Monday, February 24, at Palmar, 180 NW 29th St., Miami; tepuycollective.com. Tickets cost $99 via eventbrite.com.
Adventures at Awash Community Dinner: See Wednesday.
Adventures at Awash Community Dinner: See Wednesday.
Photo courtesy of the New Tropic

Adventures at Awash Community Dinner


You might have been to the Miami Gardens-based Ethiopian restaurant Awash before, but whether you're a regular patron or new to the joys of injera bread and homemade baklava, now is your chance to experience this unique cuisine on a deeper level. The New Tropic will host the Adventures at Awash Community Dinner, offering platters of classic Ethiopian dishes, an authentic Ethiopian coffee ceremony, and even traditional iced tea.

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, at Awash Ethiopian Restaurant, 19934 NW Second Ave., Miami Gardens; 305-770-5100; awashmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 via eventbrite.com.
Behold the Bagelrito.
Behold the Bagelrito.
Courtesy of Einstein Bros. Bagels

Einstein Bros. Launches the Bagelrito


This week, Einstein Bros. will launch the first bagel/burrito mashup: the Bagelrito. Available nationwide beginning Thursday, the Bagelrito comes loaded with two cage-free scrambled eggs, thick-cut bacon, turkey sausage, three kinds of cheese, hash browns, and salsa and green chilies in a flour tortilla, all hand-wrapped in asiago bagel dough and baked fresh.

Available Thursday, February 27, at Einstein Bros. Bagels locations, einsteinbros.com.
Beer-pairing dinner at Corsair.
Beer-pairing dinner at Corsair.
Photo courtesy of Funky Buddha Brewing Company

Crafted by Corsair With Funky Buddha Brewery


The Aventura restaurant's monthly beer and dinner series Crafted by Corsair returns this week with Funky Buddha Brewery. Dig into a four-course dinner ($58) created by executive chef Gordon Maybury and chef de cuisine Derrick Connor, paired with select pours from the brewery. Menu highlights include 96-hour braised short rib with Pineapple Beach blonde ale, crispy skin whitefish with Chardonnay-barrel-aged white sangria, and grapefruit pavlova with El Camino hazy IPA.

7:30 p.m. Thursday, February 27, at Corsair Kitchen & Bar, 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura; 786-279-6800; jwturnberry.com. Tickets cost $58 via exploretock.com. Seating is limited, and reservations are encouraged.
Dine and drink champagne at the stunning Dune.
Dine and drink champagne at the stunning Dune.
Photo by Nick Garcia Photography

Dune's Pommery Champagne Dinner


Dune at Auberge Beach Residences continues its dinner series with Champagne Pommery. This Thursday, expect a three-course meal, prepared by executive chef Edgar Beas, paired with champagnes from Pommery. A Pommery expert will be onsite to guide guests through the experience. Menu highlights are caviar parfait with smoked salmon, crème fraîche, potato cake, and chive oil; butter-poached lobster; and macarons with raspberries and lemon diplomat cream.

6:30 p.m. Thursday, February 27, at Dune, 2200 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 754-900-4059; dunefl.com. Tickets cost $150 via exploretock.com.
Enjoy moqueca with or without Ruinart at Boulud Sud.
Enjoy moqueca with or without Ruinart at Boulud Sud.
Courtesy of Boulud Sud

Moqueca and Ruinart Special at Boulud Sud


Inspired by Brazilian artist Vik Muniz, chef Daniel Boulud has created a limited-edition moqueca-and-Ruinart pairing in celebration of Carnival. For $58 per person, the pairing includes moqueca — a traditional Brazilian dish comprising fish, onions, peppers, sweet coconut milk, cilantro leaves, and sliced Fresno chilies — paired with a glass of Ruinart Blanc de Blancs champagne. Or enjoy the moqueca dish without the bubbles for $35. For every dish and pairing sold, Boulud Sud will donate a portion of proceeds to Imazon, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting sustainable development and conservation efforts in the Amazon.

Through March 31 at Boulud Sud, 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-421-8800; bouludsud.com/miami.
 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

