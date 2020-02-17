The Five Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Week

Looking for the best food and drink events this week? The South Beach Wine & Food Festival returns Wednesday with more than a hundred happenings, tastings, and parties. Plus, enjoy an Italo-Colombian dinner at Elcielo, and experience B-Side Takes Azabu.

EXPAND Toscana Divino meets El Cielo. Photo courtesy of El Cielo

"ItaloColombian" Dinner at El Cielo

Toscana Divino has partnered with El Cielo for an evening of "ItaloColombian" cuisine, prepared by Toscana's executive chef, Andrea Marchesin; and El Cielo's executive chef, Juan Manuel Barrientos, along with his corporate chef, Raymond Li. The six-course experience will offer innovative dishes, such as a potato cylinder and crab tartare served with mango gel, dill pollen, and tomato basil crunchy spaghetti. Other highlights are tiger prawn crudo and seared scallops in a champagne foam. Dinner costs $79 plus $11 per glass of wine. 7 p.m. Monday, February 17, at El Cielo, 31 SE Fifth St., Miami; 305-755-8840. Tickets cost $79 via eventbrite.com.

Itame Photo by Andrea Lorena

B-Side Takes Azabu

B-Side by Itame inside 1-800-Lucky will collaborate with Azabu for a one-night-only dinner prepared by Azabu's Shingo Akikuni and Itame's Nando Chang. Guests can choose one of three seatings to experience a mashup between Itame, a Nikkei-inspired sushi bar; and Azabu, a traditional Japanese restaurant. 7:15, 8:30, and 9:45 p.m., Monday, February 17, at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; bsidemiami.com. Tickets cost $75 per person.

EXPAND Sandwiches at SOBEWFF. Courtesy of SOBEWFF

South Beach Wine & Food Festival Returns

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) is set to return this Wednesday, February 19, through Sunday, February 23, with more than 100 signature events, tastings, parties, seminars, dinners, and classes. The annual bash, which has raised more than $30 million for Florida International University, will take over three counties, with parties in Miami Beach, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Palm Beach. To make this year's edition fresh, founder Lee Schrager and his team are bringing back festival favorites such as Burger Bash and Best of the Best and introducing events that range from a celebration of the sandwich to an evening of food and music by Nu Deco Ensemble.

North Beach Bandshell Photo by Luis Olazabal for Rhythm Foundation

North Beach Social, With the Black Dove

This pop-up food hall offers some of North Beach's favorite restaurants. Guests can dine at a large communal table, where they'll get to know their neighbors while exploring the area's food and listening to live music from soul artist the Black Dove. Participating restaurants have not yet been announced. 6 p.m. Thursday at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Admission is free with RSVP or $10 with one drink at venuepilot.com.

Sushi by Bou Photo courtesy of Sushi by Bou

New Times'' Taste of Tokyo at Sushi by Bou

Enjoy an intimate 12-course omakase meal paired with rare sakes inside Gianni Versace's former mansion. Begin with a traditional Suntory highball, followed by various pieces of nigiri such as hamachi, lean tuna, uni, seared albacore, and Wagyu. Space is limited, and seats must be reserved in advance. Various evenings at 1116 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-922-9195; sushibybou.com. Call for reservations.