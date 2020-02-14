The Eight Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Weekend

Looking for the best food and drink events this weekend? Restaurants host romantic dinners across Miami for Valentine's Day, J. Wakefield's annual Wakefest returns with more than 120 breweries, Beat Culture debuts sake flights, and the Salty Donut's Salty Sunday farmer's market returns.

Cecconi's Photo courtesy of Cecconi's

Restaurants Serve Romantic Meals for Valentine's Day

Wondering how to celebrate Valentine's Day this year? A romantic meal at one of our local eateries is the perfect love letter. Tasting amazing dishes and sharing cocktails might just make for the most memorable date you've ever had. Check out Miami's best Valentine's Day menus. All special meals will be served Friday, February 14, unless specified. Prices do not reflect tip, tax, and drinks unless noted. Reservations are strongly suggested.

Toast to your Valentine. Photo courtesy of 1-1800-Lucky

Toast to Valentine's Day

Today marks another Valentine's Day, and whether you're wading through the five stages of a breakup or love-struck by Cupid's arrow, Miami bars and restaurants are here to cater to your every emotion. Scrap the overpriced dinner and cozy up to the bar with your lover or your bestie. From romantic champagne coupes festooned with petals to over-the-top goblets of Vanderpump Rosé, these heartfelt tipples are guaranteed to get you in the mood. Here are the Magic City's top Valentine's Day-themed libations.

Shred your ex and eat some wings. Photo courtesy of Hooters

Where to Go If You're Single on Valentine's Day

February 14 is a day fraught with terror for couples, who are forced to wear red, pay for supposedly romantic dinners, and toast to so-called love with overpriced bottles of champagne — even if they hate champagne. If you're single, you can scour Instagram for photos of perfect-looking couples using hashtags like #blessed and #lovegoals or troll Tinder for a date. Or you can check out these cool options for singletons to celebrate in Miami. From drag shows to revenge food, here are the best ways for singles to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Red velvet cookies by Jenny Hales. Photo courtesy of Rockaway PR

Valentine's Day 2020 Miami Gift Guide

Who doesn't like a nice gift as an expression of love? This Valetine's Day, trade the tired last-minute card and flowers and surprise your favorite foodie with a heartfelt gift of delectables instead. The following ten best finds will spark some real-life romance and keep the flame burning.

EXPAND Beat Culture is making sake. Photo courtesy of of Beat Culture

Sake at Beat Culture Brewery

Beginning Friday, Beat Culture will become the first brewery in Florida to produce sake. Three limited-edition sakes will be available as a flight, including Saisho, made up of water, koji-kin, yeast, and rice milled down to 50 percent of its original size; Kumo, an unfiltered sake re-fermented with local mango; and ōku, made similarly to Saisho but aged with American Oak. Flights cost $15. Beginning Friday, February 14, at Beat Culture Brewing, 7250 NW 11th St., Miami; beatculture.com.

Ralph Pagano Photo by Michael Campina

Coconut Grove Arts Festival

Now in its 57th year, the festival will be plenty of fun even if you don't intend to buy art. Some of the planned events include culinary demonstrations from the likes of Ralph Pagano and Michael Beltran, live entertainment, a family zone, and more. Gates open 10 a.m. Saturday, February 15 through Monday, February 17, at 2700 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove. Tickets cost $15 per day; discounts are available at cgaf.com.

EXPAND Explore a world of beer at Wakefest. Photo by FujifilmGirl

Wakefest at Mana Wynwood

Get ready to drink up, because the WakeFest Invitational, the annual festival that celebrates the craft of independent brewers, is back. More than 120 independently owned craft breweries from across the world are expected to participate, and nearly 30 JWB brews will be on draft. General-admission tickets include unlimited pours. Noon Saturday, February 15, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $75 and up via jwakefieldbrewing.com.

Salty Sunday returns on February 16. Photo courtesy of the Salty Donut

Valentine's Day Doughnuts and Salty Sunday Farmer's Market

Sunday, February 16, Salty Sunday will return to South Miami with an all-new lineup of vendors and items. Plus, customers can stop by the shop a few days earlier, on Valentine's Day, for a one-day-only Valentine's doughnut. Friday, February 14, Salty will sell its annual limited-edition Valentine's Day doughnut. This year, the bakery is offering a chocolate raspberry trifle, for which a heart-shaped brioche doughnut is layered with chocolate cake and raspberry whipped cream, chocolate glaze, and a fresh raspberry. It will be available at both locations — Wynwood and South Miami — as well as via UberEats. Fans can extend their Valentine's Day celebrations by visiting Salty's pop-up market Sunday. Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the market will bring back the Salty Bakehouse, a concept that allows the Salty Donut's pastry chefs to offer items far beyond their usual doughnuts. Expect strawberry jam, croissants, jalapeño cheddar biscuits, salted whipped butter, brioche loaves, chocolate chip cookies, and chocolate-based items made specially for Valentine's Day weekend. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, February 16, at the Salty Donut South Miami, 6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; saltydonut.com. Admission is free.