Where to Go If You're Single on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day sucks.

February 14 is a day fraught with terror for couples who are forced to wear red, buy expensive "romantic" dinners, and toast to "love" with overpriced bottles of champagne — even if they hate champagne.

If you're single, you can scour Instagram for pictures of "perfect" couples using hashtags like #blessed and #lovegoals or troll Tinder for a date.

Or you can check out these pretty cool options for singletons to celebrate in Miami. From drag shows to revenge food, here are the best ways for singles to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Karla Croqueta is sizzling. Photo courtesy of Tigertail + Mary

When you want to ring in Valentine's Day with your girl squad

Get your gals together and push the envelope with a pre-Valentine's celebration for Galentine's Day. Tigertail + Mary's Dinner in Drag night, hosted by Karla Croqueta, lets you enjoy an evening filled with food, fun, and drag queens. Tonight, February 13, enjoy welcome bubbles and Aperol spritzes and all-you-can-eat buffet menu that includes a raw bar of oysters, clams and ceviche; a hot station with whole roasted fish, grilled sirloin, and roasted assorted vegetables; and entertainment including drag performances and a DJ. Ring in Valentine's Day with a midnight snack of pigs in blankets and croqueta, of course. 7 p.m. to midnight Thursday, February 13, at Tigertail + Mary, 3321 Mary St., Coconut Grove; 305-722-5688. Tickets cost $69 at eventbrite.com.

Valentine's Day is a real drag at R House. Photo courtesy of R House

Because your love life is a drag

If you plan on staying home with a bottle of cheap wine on Valentine's Day — don't! Spend it with a bunch of fabulous drag queens, instead. R House's V-Day drag dinner, hosted by Athena Dion, has everything you need to make your evening spectacular: sequins, lip-synching, delicious food, and bottomless cocktails. Family-style dinner costs $65 per person with a bottomless drink option for an additional $30. 7 p.m. Friday, February 14, at R House Wynwood, 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0201; rhousewynwood.com.

Eat your feelings. Photo courtesy of Mojo Donuts

When you'd rather stay home and eat your feelings

Who needs flowers when you can have a box of doughnuts? Mojo Donuts' special Valentine's Donut Box is a bouquet of nine elegant doughnuts tucked inside a flower box with a red bow and tag that says, "Because you can't eat flowers." ($34.99). A box of three filled doughnuts that spell out I Love U cost $14.99. Share the doughnuts with your bestie — or eat them all yourself while watching anything but Hallmark Channel. Pre-order your box for Valentine's Day pick-up at either Miami location: 8870 SW 40th St., Miami; 305-223-6656 or 6601 SW 57th Ave., Coral Gables; 786-360-4540. Pick-ups can be arranged at the Wharf Miami or the Wharf Fort Lauderdale. The flower boxes retail for $34.99 and will only be available on Valentine's Day.

Shred your ex — eat wings. Photo courtesy of Hooters

When you can't figure out what to do with those old pictures

What do you do with those pictures of your ex? Don't throw them away — bring them to Hooters. On Valentine's Day, bring a picture of your ex to Hooters and your Hooters waitress will shred that picture for you. In return, you'll get ten boneless wings when you buy ten wings. Why boneless? Probably to match how spineless your ex was when they sent you that breakup text. The deal is valid on February 14 only at all South Florida Hooters restaurants excluding Beach Place and Bayside. Visit shredyourex.hooters.com for details.

EXPAND Football and barbecue at Taurus. Photo courtesy of Blue Shell Media

When you just want to say f$%k this holiday

Taurus Beer & Whiskey House is hosting its annual F$%k Valentine's Day party, a chance to drink $10 cocktails until you forget exactly why you're celebrating in the first place. Call an Uber to Taurus then spend the evening drinking cocktails like the Love Hurts with Illegal mezcal, lime, grapefruit, and habanero oleo; or the One Night Stand which is a shot of Illegal mezcal with a domestic beer. When all else fails, Illegal mezcal shots are $7. 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 305-529-6523; taurusbeerandwhiskey.com.

EXPAND Pooches and smooches. Photo by Chris Carter

When you realize your dog is better than any human

If you prefer the wet, slobbery kisses of your favorite furry to humans, make plans to come out to the Puppy Love Puppy Brunch with Remix the Dog. On Saturday, February 15, treat your favorite pooch to a special Valentine's Day inspired brunch at Phuc Yea's patio. At 10:30 a.m., start with a relaxing Doga (dog yoga) session with your pup ($20 suggested donation to rescue partner, Urgent Dogs of Miami), or just come to brunch. There are two seatings — at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. — for you and your pup. The $45 brunch ticket includes a preset menu for humans and a doggie meal provided by Wynwood Dog Food for your four-legged friend; a welcome cocktail, courtesy of Cazadores tequila for you and a dog-friendly Bowser beer for your bestie; access to the restaurant's doggie park and unlimited trips to the bone bar with a "bonetender" provided by Pup and Pantry; raffles for prizes, and a meet and greet opportunity with Remix the Dog. A bottomless option ($25 additional) includes unlimited mimosas, frozen palomas, bloody marys, micheladas, and more. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at Phuc Yea, 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com. Tickets cost $45 at eventbrite.com.