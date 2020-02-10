 


Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Red velvet cookies by Jenny Hales.EXPAND
Red velvet cookies by Jenny Hales.
Courtesy of Rockaway PR & Marketing

Valentine's Day 2020 Miami Gift Guide

Juliana Accioly | February 10, 2020 | 11:30am
AA

Who doesn't like a nice gift as an expression of love?

This Valetine's Day, trade the tired last-minute card and flowers and surprise your favorite foodie with a heartfelt present of food instead.

The following ten best finds will spark some real-life romance and keep the flame burning.

Chocolate bonbon boxEXPAND
Chocolate bonbon box
Exquisito Chocolates

Chocolate Bonbons at Exquisito Chocolates

2606 SW Eighth St., Miami
786-558-4580
exquisitochocolates.com


A box of chocolates is a classic V-Day gift, but Exquisito Chocolates in Little Havana is kicking things up a notch by offering a special selection of sweets with local flavors and Latin twists. "We're Like Two Cocoa Beans in a Pod" — a bonbon collection including heart-shaped candies made from signature cocoa — offers six love-themed flavors available in sets of three pieces for $10, 12 pieces for $36, and a heart-shaped box with 23 pieces for $68.

Hoffman's chocolate heelsEXPAND
Hoffman's chocolate heels
Hoffman’s Chocolates

Chocolate Heels at Hoffman’s Chocolates

Various locations
hoffmans.com


Flowers are hardly a cliché if they're one dozen mild and dark chocolate roses wrapped in red foil and sold in a glass vase with a Valentine's Day balloon ($69.95). And for the fashionista, Hoffman's Chocolates offers a pair of chocolate high-heeled shoes in a decorative box shaped like a designer purse ($34.95). Other V-Day options include chocolate-covered strawberries, sold in one-pound boxes (eight to 12 strawberries per box, $29.95), and heart-shaped boxes filled with milk and dark chocolates, ranging from a half-pound to seven pounds ($19.95 and up). Orders must be placed online before 3 p.m. two days before pickup.

CBD tinctures in an assortment of flavors.EXPAND
CBD tinctures in an assortment of flavors.
Veritas Farms

Full-Spectrum CBD Tincture by Veritas Farm
veritasfarm.com



Keep things mellow with a gift of CBD tinctures from Veritas Farm. The fast-acting products full-spectrum hemp oil extracted from the flowers and leaves of hemp plants grown on the company's Colorado farm. A few drops added to your food and drinks is the perfect way to relieve tension or get a mood boost. Choose from flavors of peppermint, watermelon, citrus, strawberry and unflavored. Prices start at $39.99. The tinctures are available online and at Winn Dixie stores throughout South Florida.

Miami grazing board by Beauty & the Board.EXPAND
Miami grazing board by Beauty & the Board.
Photo by @courtneystudios

Beauty & The Board Grazing Boards

954-906-1711
beautyandtheboard.com


Remind your favorite foodie how loved they are with Beauty & The Board's delectable display of goodies. Wake them up to a Miami Board, which comes with a selection of four to five cheeses, three types of charcuterie, rosemary crackers and dried fruit, figs, green olives, fresh fruit, and sweet and savory dips. If your beloved is vegetarian, go for the Berries & Brie option, a meat-free board that features a variety of cheeses, seasonal berry blend, apple slices, figs, crackers, a medley of glazed mixed nuts, truffle-Marcona almonds, pomegranate seed garnish, and a jar of honey that makes for the perfect glue to your relationship. Prices range from $$140 to $185. Orders must be placed a minimum of 48 hours in advance. Pickup is available in Ft. Lauderdale and Aventura. Local delivery costs $25.

Send pastelitos to your Valentine.
Send pastelitos to your Valentine.
Courtesy of Vicky Bakery

Pastelitos by Vicky Bakery

Various locations and online
vickybakery.com


Nothing says Valentine's for Miamians like the freshly baked scent of pastelitos. Luckily, Vicky Bakery has just launched nationwide shipping of its signature pastries throughout the contiguous 48 states, so you can gift your long-distance love interest a dozen or two of pastelitos filled with guayaba, queso, guayaba and queso, or an assortment of all three flavors. Orders can be placed online and the pastries will arrive frozen on dry ice within 48 hours of ordering and come with instructions on how to bake them. Cost starts at $19.99 for a box of one dozen, and shipping ranges from $10 to $50, with a two-box minimum. If your true love lives in South Florida, the bakery can make a special holiday platter of pastelitos and croquetas for a very Miami Valentine's celebration.

The Bae Box.EXPAND
The Bae Box.
Photo by Emily Prada

Pink Pie and Batch Cookie Co.'s Bae Box

Various locations
pinkpie.com
batchcookie.co.com


Chefs Michael from Pink Pie and Max Santiago from Batch Cookie Co. have created a limited V-Day edition Bae Box, filled with four special treats and housemade honey caramel popcorn. Priced at $26, the box includes Pink Pie's miniature confections in two flavors - Smoked Chocolate Bourbon decorated with marshmallow hearts and Ruby Rose, made with rose shortbread crust, Ruby chocolate rose ganache, and rose essence meringue. Batch cookies come in two versions: Chocolate Strawbaerry, filled with passion fruit caramel and topped with chocolate gold strawberry, and a Champagne Orange bubbly version made with a sugar-free lime cookie, champagne glaze, and blood orange candied zest. The box is available for pre-order and will be sold at both shops from Thursday, February 13 to Saturday, February 15.

Valentine's Day red velvet cookies by Jenny Hales.EXPAND
Valentine's Day red velvet cookies by Jenny Hales.
Courtesy of Rockaway PR & Marketing

Jenny Hales' Red Velvet Cookies

Sakaya Kitchen and other locations
3401 N. Miami Ave., Miami
305-576-8096
sakayakitchen.com


Jenny Hales is known for her work alongside her husband, chef Richard Hales, at their restaurants Society BBQ, Blackbrick Chinese, Sakaya Kitchen, and Bird + Bone restaurants. For Valentine's Day, Jenny has applied her talents to bake special signature homemade red velvet cookies.The confections are soft and chewy and the red color and delicate wrapping make them all the more gift-able. Cookies will be available to pick up at Society BBQ and Sakaya Kitchen in batches of five for $6. To place an order, email hello@gratefulhospitality.com.

La Fête du RoséEXPAND
La Fête du Rosé
Photo by Gary James

Rosé Wine by La Fête du Rosé

lafeterose.com


Want to set the mood for a romantic evening? La Fête du Rosé, meaning the rose party in French, isn't the typical pink-hued bubbly. Produced by Donae Burston's Miami-based company in conjunction with Domaine Bertaud Belieu - believed to be the oldest vineyard in St. Tropez - this pesticide-free, blush-colored wine is made of eight percent Grenache, fourteen percent Mourvèdre and six percent Syrah grapes, with delectable notes of dried fruits, bonbon, and hazelnut. Plus, a portion of proceeds from each bottle gets donated to programs that send underserved and underrepresented youth on unique travel experiences. Find 750 ml bottles for $23.99 in Miami Beach at Azul Spirits & Wines (1414 20th St, Miami Beach) and Gulf Liquors (1681 Alton Rd), and in South Miami at Sunset Corners (8701 SW 72nd St.).

Sushi at Dragonfly.
Sushi at Dragonfly.
Courtesy of Dragonfly

Sushi Making Class at Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market

5241 NW 87th Ave., Doral
305-222-7447
dragonflyrestaurants.com


Skip the traditional Valentine's Day dining out and spend an afternoon making your favorite sushi items together. In Doral, Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market's chefs teach couples tips and techniques in a private space or at the bar. You also get to take home special items and recipes. Classes are priced at $65 per person, with an option to include a sake tasting for $85 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Available from Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. To book, e-mail tyson@dragonflyrestaurants.com or call 757.613.0761.

Wine at Cooper's Hawk.EXPAND
Wine at Cooper's Hawk.
Cooper's Hawk

Cooper's Hawk Wine Club Gift Membership

Various locations
chwinery.com


You've exchanged "I love yous" a thousand times over a bottle of wine, but what if you could make your favorite pours an even more interesting part of your life together? Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant offers a wine club gift membership that is a total romance game changer. Your favorite oenophile will have access to award-winning wines and opportunities to explore unique vintages locally and through events around the country, and you, of course, can always come along. Prices start at $56.99.

