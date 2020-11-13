 
| Things To Do |

The Wharf Reopening, Dumplings, and Other Food Events This Weekend

Clarissa Buch | November 13, 2020 | 8:00am
The Wharf Miami.EXPAND
The Wharf Miami.
Photo courtesy of the Wharf
This weekend, the Wharf will celebrate its third anniversary with a weekend-long bash to celebrate its return after a pandemic-induced closure in March. Plus, the Dumpling Lady and BerryDise pop up at Brickell City Centre, and chef Adrianne Calvo hosts a dinner to benefit St. Jude.

Nautical days at the Wharf are returning.EXPAND
Nautical days at the Wharf are returning.
Photo courtesy of the Wharf Miami

The Wharf Reopens with an Anniversary Party

The Wharf, located along the Miami River, has been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. But today (Friday), the venue will make its triumphant return — with a third-anniversary celebration taking place throughout the weekend. Enjoy bites from on-site food vendors, including the Chicken Spot and Sake Room, along with cocktails at the venue's central bar. Noon to 3 a.m. Friday through Sunday, at the Wharf, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; 305-906-4000; wharfmiami.com.

The Dumpling Lady (left) and BerryDise (right)
The Dumpling Lady (left) and BerryDise (right)
Courtesy of Brickell City Centre

The Dumpling Lady and Berrydise Pop-Ups at Brickell City Centre

This weekend, Brickell City Centre will launch the Pop-Ins at Brickell City Centre (BCC), championing local artisans, cooks, bakers, and brands. First up is the Dumpling Lady — a dumpling maker —  and Berrydise — a gourmet chocolate strawberry purveyor. They will take over a shipping container in the center of BCC through the weekend with a selection of best-selling items. Through Sunday, November 15, at Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; brickellcitycentre.com.

Chef Adrianne CalvoEXPAND
Chef Adrianne Calvo
Photo courtesy of Red Fish by Chef Adrianne

Chef Adrianne Calvo hosts St. Jude Pop-Up Dinner Party

The third annual St. Jude pop-up dinner party will go digital this year through November 25. In support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, celebrity chef Adrianne Calvo is this year’s featured chef and host of the virtual event. Enjoy a chef-curated guest box with official St. Jude cooking utensils, access to a virtual cooking and wine demonstration, and a silent auction. Make sure to register in advance as guest boxes are limited. For more information and to register or donate, visit stjude.org/popupdinnerparty.

The Lincoln Eatery
The Lincoln Eatery
Photo courtesy of the Lincoln Eatery

Caribbean-Style Dinner Party at the Lincoln Eatery

Tonight (Friday), CFood Shack at the Lincoln Eatery food hall in South Beach will host a Caribbean-style dinner party, complete with a live DJ and an all-you-can-eat, ten-course tapas dinner. Highlights include conch salad, grilled mahi kebabs, coconut shrimp, and truffle lobster mac 'n' cheese. 8 to10 p.m. Friday at the Lincoln Eatery, 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach; 305-695-8700; thelincolneatery.com. Tickets cost $29 per person via eventbrite.com.

The new Pincho Nashville-style hot chicken sandwich will be available starting Monday, November 16.EXPAND
The new Pincho Nashville-style hot chicken sandwich will be available starting Monday, November 16.
Gabriel Gutierrez Photography

Pincho's "10 Days of Pincho" Continues

Pincho is still celebrating its tenth anniversary with a serious giveaway: Through Monday, customers are encouraged to share photos from Pincho on social media, which will automatically be entered to win a "Pincho Black Card," valued at $1,000. Ten winners will be chosen for a grand total of $10,000, split evenly among the winners. To be eligible, photos must tag @pincho and include the hashtag #10YearsofPINCHO. Available at all Pincho locations; pincho.com.

Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

