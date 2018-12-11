The Wynwood Yard's Baker's Dozen Spotlights 13 Local Dessert Shops

This Saturday, December 15, 13 local vendors and pastry chefs will go head-to-head at the Wynwood Yard's Baker's Dozen, where they will dish out their most delicious dessert in hopes of gaining the most votes and winning a temporary pop-up at the Yard.

"Creating and hosting events that are accessible and fun for the entire family is a big part of who we are," Julie Frans, the Yard's culinary director, says. "This event, like so many others, is an opportunity to bring together locals with our city's talent."