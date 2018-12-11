 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
4
The Wynwood Yard's Baker's Dozen Spotlights 13 Local Dessert Shops
Courtesy of Illegal Bakery

The Wynwood Yard's Baker's Dozen Spotlights 13 Local Dessert Shops

Clarissa Buch | December 11, 2018 | 8:30am
AA

This Saturday, December 15, 13 local vendors and pastry chefs will go head-to-head at the Wynwood Yard's Baker's Dozen, where they will dish out their most delicious dessert in hopes of gaining the most votes and winning a temporary pop-up at the Yard.

"Creating and hosting events that are accessible and fun for the entire family is a big part of who we are," Julie Frans, the Yard's culinary director, says. "This event, like so many others, is an opportunity to bring together locals with our city's talent."

Related Stories

From world-class pastry chefs to emerging culinary entrepreneurs, Baker's Dozen will feature a dynamic group of homegrown sweets makers. Among them, keep an eye out for Karina Rivera, a Mexican-born chef who now works under pastry legend Antonio Bachour, who is expected to open a new shop in Coral Gables within the next few months.

Personal trainer turned cookie maker Lamaar Evans will debut Indulge MIA, where he makes everything from campfire cookies, which are his interpretation of a classic s'mores cookie, to the Miami Beach, a mango, white chocolate, guava, and toasted macadamia nut cookie.

Zaytouna Foods, a local prepared foods company comprised of Syrian refugee women, will feature namoura, a semolina cake topped with almond and soaked in sweet syrup. Other participants include Lily & Pips, Illegal Bakery, Lulu’s Nitrogen Ice Cream, SusiLicious Bake Shop, and Dasher and Crank.

"Anyone was welcome to apply and participate," Frans says. "We are thrilled to have amazing talent like Karina working alongside the Syrian refugee women of Zaytouna, who have found a way to connect to our community through food, and up-and-coming bakers like Alison Stribling of Lily & Pips, who whips up gluten-free English-style tea time treats like Victoria sponge cake, and sticky toffee cake."

Priced at $10 per person, attendees will sample generous portions from each of the 13 bakers. They'll vote for their favorite, and the shop with the most votes will win a pop-up at the Yard, joining Pi by Half Moon, Kuenko, World Famous House of Mac, and others.

During the event, the Bar at the Yard will serve up happy hour specials from 3 to 6 p.m., including a Simple Vodka cocktail and other specialty drinks.

Baker's Dozen. 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 15, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: