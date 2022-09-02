Support Us

Miami Spice

Miami Spice 2022: The Best Deals for Sushi Lovers

September 2, 2022 8:00AM

We are now in the second month of Miami Spice, which means you have four more weeks to seek out the annual program's prix-fixe meal deals, which run through the end of September.

Always popular, sushi is definitely having a moment in Miami, and Miami Spice is a great way to take advantage of bargains on the freshest fish.

If you want to sate your sushi craving, there are quite a few restaurants participating in Miami Spice. Here are the five restaurants offering the freshest sushi, sashimi, and nigiri.

All Miami Spice menus are subject to change and prices do not include beverages, gratuities, tax, and upcharges (except when noted).
Azabu

161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
786-276-0520
azabuglobal.com

This SoFi outpost of New York's Michelin-starred Azabu is a stylish izakaya with an impressive sake and whisky selection. The restaurant's intimate sushi lounge, the Den, earned a Michelin Star in the Florida Guide. Azabu offers two dining tiers for Miami Spice: The $45 menu starts with a choice of hamachi jalapeno, a spicy tuna roll, or a choice of salads (lobster tempura is available for an upcharge). There are a number of entrees that include a Wagyu hangar steak, beef udon, and vegan curry, but sushi fans will steer toward the tuna sashimi and nigiri platter ($18 upcharge). For dessert, try the mochi or coconut kakigori.

The $60 Miami Spice dinner allows diners an additional course. Choose from lobster tempura (without an upcharge), Wagyu gyoza, or a crab roll. Entrees remain the same. Miami Spice is offered for dinner nightly.
Blue Ribbon Sushi

336 21st St., Miami Beach
305-800-0404
blueribbonrestaurants.com

Another New York-based restaurant, Blue Ribbon Sushi offers both sushi and Japanese steakhouse selections at its Miami Beach location. A weekday Miami Spice lunch is a deal at $28. Start with the Asian pear gazpacho or the tuna sashimi before digging into a chef's choice sushi platter that also includes your choice of a spicy tuna, salmon, or California roll. Mochi, ice cream, or sorbet are your dessert choices.

Blue Ribbon offers two tiers for dinner. The $45 dinner starts with tuna sashimi, striped bass crudo, or roasted baby carrots. A sushi platter, uni crab pasta, or roasted miso chicken are entree choices, and dessert options include kabocha pumpkin pie or doughnuts.

The $60 dinner includes an additional course of chef's choice sushi and nigiri platter. Entree choices include uni crab pasta, roasted miso chicken, and pork belly. Miami Spice is offered for lunch and dinner Sunday to Thursday.
Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market

5241 NW 87th Ave., Doral
305-222-7447
dragonflyrestaurants.com

This Doral staple, inspired by Japan's Tsukiji fish market, offers sushi, izakaya offerings, and a fresh seafood market. The $28 Miami Spice lunch starts with bigeye tuna tataki, pork gyoza, fried shishito peppers, or Japanese "dancing" yuca fries. Sushi lovers can choose between several rolls as an entree or can opt for skirt steak yakisoba, robata frilled miso salmon, or shrimp and vegetable tempura. For dessert, try the fried cheesecake or a tart yuzu lime pie.

The $45 tier dinner starts with miso soup or house salad and an additional appetizer of skewers, baos, ceviche, or tuna tataki. Plenty of sushi options are available for an entree, including a seven-piece sashimi plate or a five-piece omakase nigiri.

The $60 Miami Spice dinner ups the ante by including your choice of an additional course of either Wagyu nigiri or aged bluefin otoro nigiri. Dessert choices are the same as lunch. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Monday to Friday and for dinner nightly.
Paperfish Sushi

1421 S. Miami Ave., Miami
305-741-0936
paperfishsushi.com

Paperfish Sushi is a stylish restaurant in the heart of Brickell. A $60 Miami Spice dinner menu starts with edamame or shishito miso. Diners have a choice of the acevichado sushi platter or the Paperfish sushi platter. For dessert, there's molten chocolate lava cake or a Thai tea crème brûlée. Miami Spice is offered for dinner nightly.
Sushi Garage

At Cocowalk, 3015 Grand Ave., Miami
1784 West Ave., Miami Beach
sushigarage.com

With locations in Coconut Grove and Miami Beach, Sushi Garage offers high-end sushi in a casual-chic setting. The $60 Miami Spice menu is the same at either location: You'll start with edamame and a complimentary can of Soto sake before choosing between crispy rice avocado, shrimp tacos, or Wagyu beef gyoza for an appetizer. Entree choices include miso sea bass, steak teriyaki, or a chef's selection of sushi (all served with miso soup and fried rice). For dessert, there's mochi. Miami Spice is offered for dinner nightly.
