New Year's 2021, "Miami in a Glass," Outdoor Movies at the Winery, and More

Happy 2021, Miami. Enjoy the recently launched brunch menu at all Pubbelly locations, and experience the last weekend of "Miami in a Glass" at Beaker & Gray. Gather the family and enjoy an outdoor movie, or celebrate 2021 with rose all day at Traymore by Michael Schwartz.

EXPAND The Ocean Drive Collins cocktail paired with pressed melon topped with elderberry and Thai basil. Courtesy of Beaker & Gray

"Miami in a Glass" at Beaker & Gray

At Beaker & Gray, experience an interactive, four-course cocktail and food pairing, with each dish representative of a different Miami neighborhood, including South Beach, Wynwood, Coconut Grove, and Little Havana. The tasting menu is available via advanced ticket reservation only ($105 per person) through January 2. Through Saturday, January 2, at Beaker & Gray, 2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-699-2637; beakerandgray.com.

Thr Traymore by Michael Schwartz. Courtesy of Traymore

Traymore by Michael Schwartz New Year’s Day Brunch

Celebrate the first day of 2021 with brunch at Traymore by Michael Schwartz. The a la carte menu offers a host of items such as eggs Benedict with pork belly, kimchi, and hollandaise; and wok-charred salmon with soy-lime vinaigrette. Guests can enjoy one brunch entree and bottomless prosecco and rose for $45 or one entree and bottomless Taittinger, brut champagne for $65. Brunch served noon to 4 p.m. on New Year's Day. 2445 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-3600; comohotels.com/metropolitanmiamibeach/dining/traymore.

Peter and Denisse Schnebly Photo courtesy of Schnebly Redland's Winery

Movies on the Lawn, Line Dancing, and Karaoke at Schnebly Redland's Winery

Schnebly Redland's Winery presents two movies on the lawn this Friday and Saturday evenings. At 7p.m. on both days, watch Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. At 9 p.m.(both days), watch Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Tickets for the double feature cost $10 each and can be purchased here. Before the movie, enjoy $5 happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m., The taproom also hosts line dancing on Friday evenings and karaoke on Saturday evenings. 30205 SW 217th Ave., Homestead; 305-242-1224; schneblywinery.com.

Kick off 2021 with brunch at Pubbelly. Courtesy of Pubbelly Sushi

Sunday Brunch at Pubbelly Sushi

Just in time for the new year, Pubbelly Sushi has debuted Sunday brunch. Menu highlights include the N.E. lobster roll ($14), which was part of the 2011 opening menu and will now have a permanent place at brunch; owner Jose Mendin’s take on a traditional Middle Eastern shakshuka ($16), which includes soft-baked eggs in a homemade tomato-anticucho sauce; Korean chicken and waffles ($22) with kimchee slaw and honey-chili-garlic glaze; and crispy lox ($16), made with arroz pegao (crispy rice) squares topped with slices of Pubbelly’s cured salmon, goat’s milk-infused cream cheese, and traditional lox and bagel toppings. Served Sundays at various locations; pubbellyglobal.com.

The new Craize "Everything" cracker has arrived. Photo courtesy of Craize Corn

"Everything"-Seasoned Arepa Crackers at Craize

Yes, 2020 threw a little bit of everything at us. Including this, from Miami-bred and -headquartered Craize: an "everything"-seasoned arepa cracker, loaded with salty-meets-oniony-meets-garlicky flair. The new offering, as well as existing Craize staples – including crackers flavored with sweet corn, roasted corn, guava, and coconut – are available locally at Publix and Whole Foods and at nearly 3,000 other food purveyors nationwide. All Craize crackers are made in the company's Little River manufacturing plant and are gluten-free, kosher, and vegan. Where a flimsy cracker or frail tortilla chip may crumble upon scooping, a Craize cracker stands firm and carries a hint of sweetness. gocraize.com. Available at Publix and Whole Foods Market.