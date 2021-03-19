Korean Barbecue Frita, Drag Brunch, Puppies and Cocktails, and Other Food Events in Miami This Weekend

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

This weekend, Pincho and Finka team up with the Korean barbecue frita burger, and Beaker & Gray pops up at Minibar for cocktails and dog adoption. Plus, Sweet Liberty launches a drag brunch, and the Tank hosts a local market.

EXPAND The Korean barbecue frita is available only this weekend. Courtesy of Pincho

Korean Barbecue Frita Burger Collab at Pincho

Pincho's culinary director Adrian Sanchez has partnered with chef Eileen Andrade of Finka to debut a Korean barbecue frita burger, available this weekend only, to raise money for the Feed the Chain campaign. From Friday, March 19, to Sunday, March 21, at Pincho's Flagler and Westchester locations, the Korean barbecue frita will be on sale for $12, with 50 percent of profits donated to Feed the Chain, an initiative that donates to restaurant partners to provide meals to those in need and to keep South Florida’s restaurant industry alive. Each burger is served on a buttery, toasted bun featuring Andrade’s specialty frita-blend patty topped with queso frito, kimchi slaw, fried wonton strips, and Korean barbecue sauce. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, March 19 to Sunday, March 21 at Pincho Flagler (9251 W Flagler St., Miami) and Westchester (9860 SW 40th St., Miami); pincho.com.

Grab a drink and adopt a pup at Minibar. Photo courtesy of Minibar

Minibar Paw Party with Beaker & Gray Pop-Up

The team at Wynwood's Beaker & Gray will pop-up at Minibar in Miami Beach on Saturday for an afternoon "paw party." With Miami-Dade County Animal Services on-site, Grab a drink and adopt a pup. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at Minibar, 418 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach; 305-318-7745; minibarmiami.com.

EXPAND Drag brunch at Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. this weekend! Photo courtesy of Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co.

"Fruit Cocktail" Drag Series at Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co.

Drag brunch is back at Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co., with the new drag series "Fruit Cocktail" hosted by Miami drag queen Karla Croqueta. This weekly daytime cabaret, which will take place every Sunday, includes free admission and an a la carte food menu with signature items including the "banging brunch" burrito, cauliflower nachos, and "buns of liberty" burger.A bottomless rose option is available for $35 or checkout the new brunch drink menu curated by creative beverage director/bartender, Naren Young. 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. every Sunday at Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co., 237-B 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-763-8217; mysweetliberty.com.

EXPAND Beer and shopping at the Tank. Photo by Nicole Danna

Offbeat Market at the Tank Brewing Co.

This Sunday at noon, the Tank will host its first-ever Offbeat Market, where a line-up of local vendors will set up shop inside the tasting room complemented by live music and bottomless beers, mimosas, and homemade sangrias. Vendor highlights include Lavic Organics, Earth Sense Co., Aurora's Crystal Collection, and Shop Paige. This indoor event will operate with social distancing guidelines and mask-wearing regulations. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 21, at the Tank Brewing Co., 5100 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; 786-801-1554; thetankbrewing.com.

Enjoy a three-course, $42 prime rib dinner at Corsair on Sunday evenings. Photo courtesy of Corsair

Sunday Prime Rib at Corsair Kitchen & Bar

Indulge in Corsair's newly launched Sunday prime rib dinner special. The three-course, prix-fixe meal ($42 per person) will start with a choice of roasted tomato soup or caesar salad; followed by the entrée: a 14-ounce prime rib served with garlic mashed potatoes, asparagus, roasted mushrooms, horseradish cream, and beef jus. Finish off the meal with either chocolate cake or a key lime bar with raspberry coulis. Beginning Sunday, March 21, at Corsair, 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura; 786-279-6800; turnberryislemiami.com. Reservations are encouraged.