Sweet Melody Ice Cream Will Close Its Palmetto Bay Shop

The owner of Sweet Melody opened his ice cream factory and dairy plant in West Kendall in 2019. The entrepreneur named his company after his now 9-year-old daughter, Melody, who serves as Romeu's muse, helps to create flavors, and is featured on the ice cream brand's logo.
In January 2020, after trying to figure out a way for customers to buy his ice cream directly from the factory, Romeu decided to open an ice cream window where customers could walk up and purchase pints and scoops. In a stroke of marketing genius, he billed it as Miami's first ice cream ventanita.
The combination of frozen treats and Instagrammable moments was a hit, as customers made the trek to Kendall for Sweet Melody's ever-rotating selection of flavors ranging from "Salty Unicorn" to "Cafe con Leche."
In August of 2020, Romeu announced he'd be opening a second shop, in Palmetto Bay, which would offer an expanded selection of items.
Though the establishment opened in the middle of a pandemic, dishing up handcrafted ice creams in a year-round tropical climate seemed like a good idea.
But in a recent social media post, Romeu announced that Sweet Melody will close its Palmetto Bay shop at the end of September.
"Things happen," Romeu tells New Times, adding that his love of the neighborhood remains undiminished. "I'm a resident of the area and live in Cutler Bay right next door, so I love the neighborhood."
Despite the impending closure, he assures that his business is "alive and well."
In fact, Romeu, says, Sweet Melody is drawing up its fall flavor menu, including Pumpkin Spice and limited-edition Halloween selections.
Additionally, he reports that Sweet Melody will be available for delivery in Miami Beach and Brickell through Reef Kitchens in the coming weeks. (The ice cream is also available at Vicky's House in Coconut Grove, Whisk Gourmet in South Miami, and Mignonette in Miami, as well as at the ventanita, located at 15224 SW 72nd St. in West Kendall.)
And customers still have two weeks to drop in and visit the Palmetto Bay location. Says Romeu: "I'd really love to feel some love."
Sweet Melody Palmetto Bay. 17379 S. Dixie Hwy., Palmetto Bay; 786-842-3700. instagram.com/sweetmelodyicecream. Open through September 30.