Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Closings

Sweet Melody Ice Cream Will Close Its Palmetto Bay Shop

September 14, 2021 12:41PM

Some Sweet Melody frozen treats to sate your sweet tooth
Some Sweet Melody frozen treats to sate your sweet tooth Photo courtesy of Sweet Melody
Mike Romeu's story is one about family, love, and ice cream.

The owner of Sweet Melody opened his ice cream factory and dairy plant in West Kendall in 2019. The entrepreneur named his company after his now 9-year-old daughter, Melody, who serves as Romeu's muse, helps to create flavors, and is featured on the ice cream brand's logo.

In January 2020, after trying to figure out a way for customers to buy his ice cream directly from the factory, Romeu decided to open an ice cream window where customers could walk up and purchase pints and scoops. In a stroke of marketing genius, he billed it as Miami's first ice cream ventanita.

The combination of frozen treats and Instagrammable moments was a hit, as customers made the trek to Kendall for Sweet Melody's ever-rotating selection of flavors ranging from "Salty Unicorn" to "Cafe con Leche."

Related Stories

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us


In August of 2020, Romeu announced he'd be opening a second shop, in Palmetto Bay, which would offer an expanded selection of items.

Though the establishment opened in the middle of a pandemic, dishing up handcrafted ice creams in a year-round tropical climate seemed like a good idea.

But in a recent social media post, Romeu announced that Sweet Melody will close its Palmetto Bay shop at the end of September.
"Things happen," Romeu tells New Times, adding that his love of the neighborhood remains undiminished. "I'm a resident of the area and live in Cutler Bay right next door, so I love the neighborhood."

Despite the impending closure, he assures that his business is "alive and well."

In fact, Romeu, says, Sweet Melody is drawing up its fall flavor menu, including Pumpkin Spice and limited-edition Halloween selections.

Additionally, he reports that Sweet Melody will be available for delivery in Miami Beach and Brickell through Reef Kitchens in the coming weeks. (The ice cream is also available at Vicky's House in Coconut Grove, Whisk Gourmet in South Miami, and Mignonette in Miami, as well as at the ventanita, located at 15224 SW 72nd St. in West Kendall.)

And customers still have two weeks to drop in and visit the Palmetto Bay location. Says Romeu: "I'd really love to feel some love."

Sweet Melody Palmetto Bay. 17379 S. Dixie Hwy., Palmetto Bay; 786-842-3700. instagram.com/sweetmelodyicecream. Open through September 30.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
Contact: Laine Doss

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Casa Nostra

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation