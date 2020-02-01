Super Bowl LIV Miami Survival Guide

This Sunday, the National Football Conference champion San Francisco 49ers will face the American Football Conference champion Kansas City Chiefs in Miami for Super Bowl LIV.

Whether you're one of the lucky 65,000 fans to snag a ticket to the game or are watching it at home or at a sports bar, you'll need to fuel up for the action.

Looking for the best bites at Hard Rock Stadium, the spots to score the tastiest wings, or breweries hosting watch parties? We've got you covered.

Here's all the essential information you need to make Super Bowl LIV the best one yet.

EXPAND Simpler Times beer at Trader Joe's. Photo by Nicole Zimmerman

Trader Joe's Essentials for Your Super Bowl LIV Watch Party

If you're hosting a watch party at home, you're gonna need to go shopping. Whether it's a spread for 100 people or just beer and wings for you and your bestie, Trader Joe's offers one-stop shopping. From beer and wine to burgers and dips, here's a list of essentials for your game-day viewing.

The Clevelander Photo courtesy of the Clevelander

Super Bowl LIV Restaurant Watch Parties in Miami

The list of places showing the big game across the city is seemingly endless. We did the legwork and compiled a roundup of the

for the matchup between the 49ers and Chiefs.

EXPAND Veza Sur Brewery Scott Harris

Super Bowl LIV Brewery Watch Parties in Miami

Beer is an integral part of the football-watching tradition. That means, other than snagging a seat at the stadium, there's no better place to catch the game than at one of South Florida's many beer purveyors.

.

EXPAND Giant Cuban Ocho cubano sausage Photo by Laine Doss

Your Guide to the Stadium Food at Super Bowl LIV

Because the Super Bowl is the nation's biggest game of the year, nearly every food item sold at the stadium gets a makeover. The humble hot dog is leveled up in the form of a giant cubano hybrid, and doughnuts dazzle in edible glitter. And because many fans at the game will be from out of town, Hard Rock Stadium chef Dayanny De La Cruz opted to showcase Miami flavors in many of the dishes. Look out for chicharrones, key lime pie, and Cuban sandwiches to give hungry visitors a taste of the 305. From hot dogs to key lime pie milkshakes,

EXPAND Grails Sports Bar

The Ten Best Sports Bars in Miami

To be ranked among the best, sports bars must offer more than plenty of TV screens and stellar beer. Impressive food menus, creative cocktails, and the right vibes can turn an average watering hole into a game-day haven. Here are the

.

EXPAND Shuckers' grilled wings come with a water view. Courtesy of Shuckers Waterfront Grill

The Ten Best Chicken Wings in Miami

If you're on a quest for the tastiest chicken wings, think beyond Buffalo. Though the tangy, vinegary sauce is a classic, some of the city's finest wings are tossed with Asian spices, garlic and butter, or sweet and smoky barbecue sauce — or simply left naked. Luckily for you, we already took on the task of discovering the

.