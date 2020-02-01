 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
The site of Super Bowl LIV: Hard Rock Stadium.EXPAND
The site of Super Bowl LIV: Hard Rock Stadium.
Photo by Laine Doss

Super Bowl LIV Miami Survival Guide

Laine Doss | February 1, 2020 | 8:00am
AA

This Sunday, the National Football Conference champion San Francisco 49ers will face the American Football Conference champion Kansas City Chiefs in Miami for Super Bowl LIV.

Whether you're one of the lucky 65,000 fans to snag a ticket to the game or are watching it at home or at a sports bar, you'll need to fuel up for the action.

Looking for the best bites at Hard Rock Stadium, the spots to score the tastiest wings, or breweries hosting watch parties? We've got you covered.

Here's all the essential information you need to make Super Bowl LIV the best one yet.

Simpler Times beer at Trader Joe's.EXPAND
Simpler Times beer at Trader Joe's.
Photo by Nicole Zimmerman

Trader Joe's Essentials for Your Super Bowl LIV Watch Party


If you're hosting a watch party at home, you're gonna need to go shopping. Whether it's a spread for 100 people or just beer and wings for you and your bestie, Trader Joe's offers one-stop shopping. From beer and wine to burgers and dips, here's a list of essentials for your game-day viewing.

The Clevelander
The Clevelander
Photo courtesy of the Clevelander

Super Bowl LIV Restaurant Watch Parties in Miami


The list of places showing the big game across the city is seemingly endless. We did the legwork and compiled a roundup of the

best Super Bowl restaurant watch parties

 for the matchup between the 49ers and Chiefs.

Veza Sur BreweryEXPAND
Veza Sur Brewery
Scott Harris

Super Bowl LIV Brewery Watch Parties in Miami


Beer is an integral part of the football-watching tradition. That means, other than snagging a seat at the stadium, there's no better place to catch the game than at one of South Florida's many beer purveyors.

Here are the best watch parties at Miami-area breweries

.

Giant Cuban Ocho cubano sausageEXPAND
Giant Cuban Ocho cubano sausage
Photo by Laine Doss

Your Guide to the Stadium Food at Super Bowl LIV


Because the Super Bowl is the nation's biggest game of the year, nearly every food item sold at the stadium gets a makeover. The humble hot dog is leveled up in the form of a giant cubano hybrid, and doughnuts dazzle in edible glitter. And because many fans at the game will be from out of town, Hard Rock Stadium chef Dayanny De La Cruz opted to showcase Miami flavors in many of the dishes. Look out for chicharrones, key lime pie, and Cuban sandwiches to give hungry visitors a taste of the 305. From hot dogs to key lime pie milkshakes,

here are the most interesting items fans will be eating at Super Bowl LIV.
Super Bowl LIV Miami Survival GuideEXPAND
Grails Sports Bar

The Ten Best Sports Bars in Miami


To be ranked among the best, sports bars must offer more than plenty of TV screens and stellar beer. Impressive food menus, creative cocktails, and the right vibes can turn an average watering hole into a game-day haven. Here are the

 ten best sports bars in Miaimi

.

Shuckers' grilled wings come with a water view.EXPAND
Shuckers' grilled wings come with a water view.
Courtesy of Shuckers Waterfront Grill

The Ten Best Chicken Wings in Miami


If you're on a quest for the tastiest chicken wings, think beyond Buffalo. Though the tangy, vinegary sauce is a classic, some of the city's finest wings are tossed with Asian spices, garlic and butter, or sweet and smoky barbecue sauce — or simply left naked. Luckily for you, we already took on the task of discovering the

 best chicken wings in Miami

.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >