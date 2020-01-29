Your Guide to the Stadium Food at Super Bowl LIV

This Sunday, February 2, the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. Millions of households across the world will be watching, along with more than 65,000 people filling every seat at Hard Rock Stadium. And they'll all want to eat.

Corporate food giant Centerplate is tasked with the monumental feat of feeding the rabid fans at the stadium on game day. Executive chef Dayanny De La Cruz has worked on the planning for two years. This Sunday, she and a team of 100 chefs and 2,400 culinary staff will serve more than 2,700 Maine lobster tails, 6,000 servings of short ribs, 1,500 servings of beef tenderloin, 10,000 hot dogs, and enough nachos to fill a swimming pool.

Plus, there are higher-end options for Club Level and suite guests. Options include gourmet bonbons hand-painted to match the colors of the 12 playoff teams, stone crabs, and even oysters and champagne for two — with a pearl bracelet thrown in for good measure.

Because the Super Bowl is the nation's biggest game of the year, every item gets a makeover. The humble hot dog is "leveled up" in the form of a giant cubano hybrid, and doughnuts dazzle in edible glitter.

And because many fans at the game will be from out of town, chef De La Cruz opted to showcase Miami flavors in many of the dishes. Look out for chicharrones, key lime pies, and Cuban sandwiches to give hungry visitors a taste of the 305.

EXPAND Aluminum beer cups Photo by Laine Doss

The stadium will also significantly cut down on plastic waste. According to a handout, 99.4 percent of single-use plastics at the stadium will be eliminated from the food and beverage operations. In exchange, plates and cutlery will be made from eco-friendly materials, beer will be served in aluminum souvenir cups, and plastic water bottles have been replaced by cans.

The stadium has also introduced the Impossible burger and a vegan nacho option, allowing football fans on a plant-based diet to indulge as well.

From hot dogs to key lime pie milkshakes, here are the most interesting items fans will be eating at Super Bowl LIV.

EXPAND Glitter doughnuts from Mojo Donuts. Photo by Laine Doss

Favorite Local Eateries Serving Food at the Super Bowl

Grown. Ray and Shannon Allen's organic restaurant will offer wraps, salads, and smoothies.

Mojo Donuts. Local doughnut shop Mojo will sell an assortment of treats.

Sloppy Joe's . Direct from Key West, Sloppy Joe's will serve conch fritters and a Sloppy Joe sandwich.

Sushi Maki . The local sushi chain will offer noodles and rolls.

Versailles. The iconic Calle Ocho restaurant will sell Cuban sandwiches, cortaditos, and other items.

The iconic Calle Ocho restaurant will sell Cuban sandwiches, cortaditos, and other items. J. Wakefield Brewing. Look for the following beers at one of the many craft beer bars in the stadium: El Jefe Hefeweizen (5 percent ABV), Hops 4 Teacher IPA (6.5 percent ABV), and Chains New England-style IPA (6.5 percent).

EXPAND Giant Cuban Ocho cubano sausage Photo by Laine Doss

Items Available in the Super Bowl LIV Concourse

Cuban Ocho cubano sausage. This massive 18-inch grilled sausage is topped with smoked tomato relish and mustard. Served on a warm cilantro pan de aqua baguette, it's accompanied by chicharrones.

Impossible burger. This plant-based burger is served on a grilled sesame potato roll with Bibb lettuce, sliced tomato, shaved red onions, and vegan mayonnaise.

Key West dog. A grilled hot dog is topped with spicy pikliz coleslaw, key lime aioli, red jalapeños, and candied lime gummies and served on a warm toasted bun with lime-infused plantain chips.

A grilled hot dog is topped with spicy pikliz coleslaw, key lime aioli, red jalapeños, and candied lime gummies and served on a warm toasted bun with lime-infused plantain chips. Skewered pork kan-kan. A skewer of pork marinated in a blend of annatto, salon, and chimichurri is served with lime-infused plantain chips. EXPAND Shrimp and lobster tail cocktail Photo by Laine Doss

Shrimp and lobster tail cocktail. Jumbo shrimp and poached jerk lobster tails come in a giant martini glass garnished with cocktail sauce and lemon.

Barbecue pulled pork sandwich. More than 5,000 pounds of pork is being smoked on the premises for the game.

Nachos. This fan favorite is available with barbecue pork or as a vegan version.

This fan favorite is available with barbecue pork or as a vegan version. Cocktails. Four specialty cocktails will be poured, including the Bacardi mojito, made with Bacardi Superior rum, lime juice, simple syrup, club soda, and mint; the Dam Fine Mule, made with New Amsterdam vodka, lime juice, simple syrup, and ginger beer; the Miami-Rita, made with Don Julio Blanco tequila and Finest Call margarita mix; and the Whiskey Gold, with Jack Daniel's whiskey, triple sec, lemonade, and a splash of orange juice.

EXPAND Chef Dayanny De La Cruz making paella. Photo by Laine Doss

Club Level Food

Cuban dog. An 18 inch grilled hot dog is topped with mojo-braised pork, mustard, Swiss cheese, and pickles served on warm Cuban bread with lime-infused plantain chips.

Key West stone crab cocktail. Cracked Florida stone crab claws and mustard aioli, served in a martini glass.

South Florida seafood paella. A combination of Key West shrimp, mussels, clams, and squid cooked with Valencian bombs rice, peppers, and spices in lobster stock.

Ladyfingrs Paletas popsicles. A variety of flavors from Ladyfingrs Paletas.

Key lime pie milkshake. Key lime pie with vanilla ice cream in shake form, topped with whipped cream, candied lime dummies, and a cherry on top.

Key lime pie with vanilla ice cream in shake form, topped with whipped cream, candied lime dummies, and a cherry on top. Lenotre macarons and bonbons. Parisian macaron maker Lenotre will offer an assortment of macarons, along with bonbons hand painted with the colors of the 12 NFL teams in this year's playoffs.

EXPAND Super Bowl cake pops. Photo by Laine Doss

Suite Level Food