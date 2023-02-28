SOBEWFF: The Best Moments from the 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Michael Symon and the Malfunctioning Stove

Scott Conant and Ben, a very hungry audience member

Scott Conant and the Shoe Discount

Composting comes to SOBEWFF

Composting Comes to SOBEWFF

During his cooking demo of seafood stew with saffron aioli, the former host ofseemed to be dealing with a stove that was hot and cold with him — literally. "This is the lowest high I've ever seen. Come on!" he jokingly shouted at the pan. In another portion of the demo, Symon noted that something was still amuck. "It went off," he said. "Why do you hate me, stove?" The chef was still able to execute the demo and end on a light note, stating that those creating the recipe at home "can have dinner on the table in a little over thirty minutes, even if your stove doesn't work."During his chef demo of Connecticut lobster rolls in butter sauce, the formerjudge received an interesting offer from an audience member, Ben. After asking Conant what his favorite Jordans were, Ben promised him an employee discount for a pair of the sneakers on one condition: Conant needed to give him half of the lobster roll. Conant agreed, calling Ben onstage. "I'm not going to give you my phone number, creep," joked Conant when Ben talked to him, presumably trying to find a way to give him the discount. "You think you're the only tall guy that came up to me to ask for my number? This is Miami… you better DM me, Ben. All these people are going to hunt you down." As it turns out, Ben was a man of his word — after running into Conant following Sunday's Grand Tasting, he confirmed that Ben did indeed DM him.The South Beach Wine & Food Festival is a bacchanalia of food and drink — but what happens to the food? Each year, Florida International University and Miami Rescue Mission collect uneaten food to distribute to people in need. But, obviously, there is food waste that cannot be shared with people. This year, savvy festivalgoers were greeted with a trio of receptacles for their glasses, plates, and half-eaten food items: one for trash, one for recyclables, and one for compostable materials. The best part? Friendly volunteers were on hand to help everyone sort things out.