SOBEWFF 2022: Music Returns, José Andrés Departs for Ukraine Border

This past weekend, about 90,000 people attended the South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF).
Unlike SOBEWFF 2021, where festivalgoers wore masks and were encouraged to practice social distancing, there was an air of "being back." People hugged friends, danced to everything from a mariachi band to French Montana, and enjoyed their days in the sun and evenings under the stars.
Of course, while there was much to celebrate, the COVID questionnaires required for entry were a reminder of the ongoing pandemic. And the shadow of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine hung heavy, with festival founder Lee Brian Schrager posting his solidarity for Ukraine
on social media over the weekend. Celebrity chef José Andrés cut short his time at the festival to head to the Ukraine border to pitch in with his World Central Kitchen staff.
Below, some highlights of SOBEWFF's 21st year.
The good old days: Chef Bo and Rachael Ray at the 2017 Burger Bash
Rachael Ray, Last-Minute No-Show
Rachael Ray missed the 2021 SOBEWFF Burger Bash because of a scheduling conflict, so fans of the Food Network celebrity were looking forward to seeing her judge her beloved event. But Ray had to bow out at the last minute after learning she'd been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID. Guy Fieri stepped in to cohost the event with José Andrés, who also agreed to serve as master of ceremonies for Saturday's tribute dinner in Ray's stead. (More on that below...)
José Andrés at Burger Bash.
José Andrés Leaves Early, Bound for Ukraine-Poland Border
On Saturday morning, as war raged in Ukraine, José Andrés heeded the call to help the deluge of refugees. In an Instagram post, the chef noted that people were crossing into Poland in freezing weather, many with small children. Andrés founded World Central Kitchen (WCK) in 2010 with his wife, Patricia, to help communities in need feed their people, providing culinary training programs, clean cookstoves, and social-enterprise ventures. WCK has responded to many natural and manmade disasters, including the increasingly frequent California wildfires, the Surfside condo collapse, and Hurricane Irma in Puerto Rico. Lee Schrager stepped in for Andrés to host the tribute dinner.
The giant SOBEWFF birthday cake.
21st Birthday Cake
It's an unwritten rule that all birthday celebrations must be accompanied by cake, so when SOBEWFF turned 21 this year, it marked the milestone with a giant four-tiered birthday cake on Friday night. Cake Boss Buddy Valestro made the confection, which was decorated with sprinkled doughnuts, macarons, and Valestro's signature rainbow cake slices.
Rosie and Buddy.
Photo by Laine Doss
COVID-Sniffing Beagles
If you attended one of the festival's tented events on the sands of South Beach, you likely ran into Buddy, Rosie, Cupid, and Noel. The beagles were brought in
to sniff out any festivalgoers who might be COVID-positive. Handler Heather Junqueira of Bioscent, Inc. told New Times
the adorable dogs did catch a few scents, but none of the suspects was bound for the festival.
Rocking to the David Grutman Experience
Photo by Laine Doss
Music Makes a Big Comeback
Though last May's SOBEWFF had music at its events, dancing wasn't encouraged, owing to stricter social-distancing protocols. This year, dancing returned to the festival, as evidenced by the joyous attendees enjoying Sunday afternoon's David Grutman Experience at the Grand Tasting Village, which also featured performances by French Montana and Gianlucca Vacchi.