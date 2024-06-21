 South Beach Rooftop Restaurant and Bar Open at Kimpton Angler's Hotel | Miami New Times
Havana-Inspired Bar and Rooftop Restaurant Open at Historic South Beach Hotel

A rooftop restaurant, a Havana-inspired bar, and a brunch spot have opened at the Kimpton Angler’s Hotel in South Beach.
June 21, 2024
Three new tropical restaurants and bars have opened at the Kimpton Angler’s Hotel. At La Terraza, the food menu tempts with a surf and turf burger made with braised short ribs and Maine lobster (pictured).
Three new tropical restaurants and bars have opened at the Kimpton Angler’s Hotel. At La Terraza, the food menu tempts with a surf and turf burger made with braised short ribs and Maine lobster (pictured). Kimpton Angler’s Hotel photo
Let's face it: The restaurant and bar scene along Washington Avenue above Fifth Street has long been hit-or-miss, but the Kimpton Angler's Hotel seeks to change that in a big (and tropical) way.

The historic hotel is now home to three new restaurants and bars: El Patio Miami Beach, Bar Habana, and La Terraza Miami Beach Rooftop & Pool. With a blend of Mediterranean, Cuban, and South American flavors and vibes, there's a little bit of everything to choose from. Georgios Vogiatzis, owner of Santorini By Georgios at the Hilton Bentley in South Beach, is the restaurateur behind the three restaurants. "We've created a home away from home for Miami Beach locals and visitors," he shares. "Guests can enjoy great food, drinks, music, and a convivial atmosphere that reflects Miami's rich Cuban, Latino, and Mediterranean tapestry."

Below, we've rounded up the new restaurants and bars that truly sound like the spots the area had just been missing.
At El Patio Miami Beach (not to be mistaken for Wynwood’s El Patio bar), guests will find an indoor and outdoor space brimming with flowers and greenery in the style of Palm Beach.
Kimpton Angler’s Hotel photo

El Patio Miami Beach -- New Brunch Spot on Washington Avenue

At El Patio Miami Beach (not to be mistaken for El Patio in Wynwood), guests will find an indoor and outdoor restaurant brimming with flowers and greenery in the style of Palm Beach. The all-day dining menu has breakfast and brunch options like croissants, pastelitos, and even a tres leches French toast drenched in rum-infused maple syrup. For lunch and dinner, guests can order from a variety of paellas, as well as Spanish cod baked in a clay pot with tomatoes and onions. On Fridays, Saturdays, and special holidays, the outdoor patio will come alive with a rotating roster of live entertainment.
Bar Habana, a cozy lounge designed to evoke the elegance of 1920s to 1940s Cuba, is ideal for sipping handcrafted cocktails like the classic Daiquiri, Cuba Libre, and Hemingway Special.
Kimpton Angler’s Hotel photo

Bar Habana -- Ernest Hemingway Would Approve

Adjacent to El Patio is Bar Habana, a cozy lounge designed to evoke the elegance of Havana, Cuba, between the 1920s and 1940s. Here, guests can sip on handcrafted cocktails like the classic daiquiri, Cuba libre, and "Hemingway Special," paired with Cuban and Spanish tapas like pan con tomate and fried shrimp pinchos. Plus, there's a daily happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. with food specials and discounted drinks.
With 360-degree vistas of South Beach, La Terraza Miami Beach Rooftop & Pool is a great spot to chill poolside, watch the sunset, and sip on drinks.
Kimpton Angler’s Hotel photo

La Terraza Miami Beach Rooftop & Pool -- Surf & Turf by The Pool

Last but not least is La Terraza Miami Beach Rooftop & Pool, a rooftop bar and restaurant with 360-degree vistas of South Beach. Here, guests can find a spot to chill poolside, watch the sunset, or sip on tropical cocktails like a lychee martini or signature cocktails such as the "Mind Blowing" made with elderflower, watermelon, lime, and peach. As far as food goes, the choices are substantial here, with a menu that features filet mignon kebabs, a surf and turf burger made with braised short ribs and Maine lobster, and coconut flan.

Kimpton Angler's Hotel. 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-9600; anglershotelmiami.com.
