SOBEWFF: Geoffrey and Margaret Zakarian Marry Fashion and Food at the Festival's First Fashion Show

For years, Geoffrey Zakarian, a successful restaurateur and Food Network celebrity, has also been recognized for his sense of style both in and out of the kitchen.
During the pandemic, Zakarian and his wife, Margaret, have taken to filming many of their shows and demonstrations at home, making it a family affair with their three children, Madeline, Anna, and George.
On Friday, February 25, at Bal Harbour Shops, Geoffrey and Margaret Zakarian will cohost the South Beach Wine & Food Festival's first runway fashion show and lunch, featuring fashion powerhouse Balmain.
The Zakarians feel that fashion and food go hand in hand. Geoffrey Zakarian tells New Times that both are cyclical. "Every 20 years, roast chicken is back and bell bottoms are back. It's almost the same schedule."
The Food Network host adds that the culinary and fashion industries are both intertwined in America's zeitgeist. "Where there's a really cool trend or beat in restaurants, the fashion industry is the first adopter of it," he says. "They want to shoot that food. They want to throw a party in that restaurant."
Zakarian says owning and operating restaurants in one of the fashion capitals of the world (New York City) helped hone his fashion eye. "I've been cooking for fashionistas for 40 years now, and I have learned that food and fashion talk to each other."
The Zakarians' fashion sense translates to their restaurants, where the staff is decked out in fashionable attire. In a world that's getting more and more casual, Zakarian says he wants his customers to experience classic elegance. "It's really important to set the tone of the restaurant. In Italy and France, if you walk into a restaurant and see the servers with crisp white shirts, it sends a powerful message. In the restaurant world, it's uber-important."
The Zakarians create a fashion look, then give their staff options. "We let the people pick their outfits and give them various ways to wear it," Zakarian says.
Fashion and elegance continue in the dining room, Margaret Zakarian adds. "Fewer and fewer restaurants have tablecloths and fresh flowers. But when you walk into a restaurant that has gorgeous flowers, you feel like you should be dressed."
Margaret says that after two years of eating takeout in front of the TV, there's a "COVID schlump" for everyone. "We've been a victim of that also. We have to shake that off and pull it back together. The pendulum always swings back. We'll see fashion again."
That's why the duo jumped at the opportunity to host a fashion show. "To be able to host a runway show at Bal Harbour with Balmain as our label is an extraordinary opportunity," Margaret says. "Balmain's clean lines and geometric prints are amazing."
Spending time in Miami Beach during festival weekend also means catching up with fellow chefs they might not have seen in months — or maybe all year, she adds. "It's like a big reunion every year, especially now since we've been apart from our friends."
Says Geoffrey" "Last year especially was so much fun. We were at Soho Beach House having lunch and all our friends were there. We turned around and it was four hours later."
Still, juggling festival and family doesn't leave much time for sightseeing in the Magic City, according to Margaret. "We have children, so we have never been able to casually enjoy the city. I hope one time we'll actually be able to enjoy Miami."
Is there one place the Zakarians might find time to sneak off to during festival weekend? "It's going to be difficult, but we're going to try to grab a bite at Cote. We love it," says Geoffrey.
Bal Harbour Shops Access: Fashion Show & Luncheon hosted by Geoffrey and Margaret Zakarian. Noon to 2 p.m. Friday, February 25, at Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; sobewff.org. Tickets sold out.