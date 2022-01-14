Marysol Patton Dishes on Where the Real Housewives of Miami Really Dine Out

Bravo TV struck gold in 2005 when it premiered a reality show about women who shop, bicker, and drink.
Real Housewives of Orange County was a hit, and the franchise blossomed into a sensation with 11 different cities represented, including Miami.
Real Housewives of Miami premiered in 2011 and ran for three seasons with a cast of local socialites and celebrity wives, plus a smattering of businesswomen.
Now the Miami cast has returned, this time on Peacock. Marysol Patton, Alexia Echevarria, Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, Guerdy Abraira, Nicole Martin, Julia Lemigova, and Adriana de Moura have returned to shop, bicker, and drink their way through Miami once again. (Patton's mother, Elsa, who became a fan favorite during the show's initial run for her unabashed fabulousness, died in 2019.)
Marysol Patton tells New Times the current season filmed in Miami this past summer, complete with COVID precautions. "We were very careful, so filming took a little longer than usual," she shares.
Patton also revealed some of the restaurants where the episodes were shot, for the benefit of those who care to dine like a Real Housewife.
"We filmed a couple of scenes at Seaspice," says Patton. Her go-to dish is a crudo, she says, adding, "I'm not a big eater. I'm more of a drinker."
Another dinner scene took place at Juvia, where, she reports, "the food was fantastic, but the drinks were even better."
Another Housewives favorite is Kiki on the River. "Kiki is always great, Patton says, adding that practically every dish is a winner. "I kind of indulge at Kiki," she confesses. "I love the grilled shrimp, the octopus, and the hummus."
Patton also revealed her favorite cocktail, a drink that's her own invention, named by her husband, Steve McNamara. Patton, who is still considered a newlywed — she and McNamara married in Tulum in April 2021, according to Page Six — calls the drink "The Situation." A deconstructed cocktail, it consists of a glass of Tito's or Grey Goose vodka with ice, lemon, and pineapple juice on the side. "I like to mix it myself," she says. "When I order it, it sometimes turns into a complicated situation, so my husband called it 'The Situation.'"
Ice, Patton notes, isn't something she likes in her drinks: "It's not cost-effective or buzz-effective."
A Coconut Grove resident, Patton says she tends to stay close to home when dining off-screen, naming as favorites Cipriani, Mr. C, and Fiola. (She calls Fiola "a hidden gem.")
The Real Housewife housewife also recently tried Major Food Group's Sadelle's. "It was quite the scene," she says of the New York-to-Coconut Grove transplant, which specializes in brunch.
If you want to catch up with Patton and the rest of the Real Housewives of Miami, you'll find them streaming on Peacock.