 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Presale tickets for Tacolandia 2019 are now on sale.
Presale tickets for Tacolandia 2019 are now on sale.
New Times' Tacolandia

Get Your Presale Tickets for New Times' Tacolandia 2019

Clarissa Buch | August 14, 2019 | 9:00am
AA

If you're obsessed with Miami's taco scene, you won't want to miss the return of New Times' Tacolandia.

The third-annual event will happen Saturday, November 16, at Magic City Studios. Get unlimited taco samples from Miami's favorite eateries, including Lona Cocina, Taco Chico, Tacomiendo, Rocco's Tacos, and many others.

Presale tickets are available today, August 14, at 10 a.m. through Sunday, August 18, at 10 p.m. Use the code NACHOS. General admission costs $25 and includes entry to the event at 3 p.m., unlimited taco samples, and access to a cash bar.

VIP admission costs $50 and includes early entry at 2 p.m., unlimited taco samples, and access to the VIP section, offering an open bar (spirits provided by Riboli Wine Estates, Zignum Mezcal, Blue Martini, and others) and food from exclusive restaurants not available in the general-admission area.

Ticket prices will increase as the event draws nearer.

To purchase presale tickets to this 21-and-over event, visit newtimestacolandia.com and use code NACHOS.

Tacolandia. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at Magic City Studios, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami. Presale tickets cost $25 to $50 plus fees via newtimestacolandia.com.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >