Get Your Presale Tickets for New Times' Tacolandia 2019

Presale tickets for Tacolandia 2019 are now on sale.

If you're obsessed with Miami's taco scene, you won't want to miss the return of New Times' Tacolandia.

The third-annual event will happen Saturday, November 16, at Magic City Studios. Get unlimited taco samples from Miami's favorite eateries, including Lona Cocina, Taco Chico, Tacomiendo, Rocco's Tacos, and many others.

Presale tickets are available today, August 14, at 10 a.m. through Sunday, August 18, at 10 p.m. Use the code NACHOS. General admission costs $25 and includes entry to the event at 3 p.m., unlimited taco samples, and access to a cash bar.

VIP admission costs $50 and includes early entry at 2 p.m., unlimited taco samples, and access to the VIP section, offering an open bar (spirits provided by Riboli Wine Estates, Zignum Mezcal, Blue Martini, and others) and food from exclusive restaurants not available in the general-admission area.

Ticket prices will increase as the event draws nearer.

To purchase presale tickets to this 21-and-over event, visit newtimestacolandia.com and use code NACHOS.

